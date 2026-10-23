Thousands of people sign petition calling for end to crow culling in Singapore after officers seen shooting the birds near Aljunied MRT station

Nick Karean | October 23, 2026 4 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/AI illustration · Based on actual image Singapore crow culling sparks public outcry as petition calling for end to urban bird killings gains thousands of signatures worldwide

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary More than 2,500 crows have been shot since the National Parks Board (NParks) resumed culling operations across Singapore on Mar 24.

An online petition opposing urban bird culling had attracted over 2,770 signatures by Oct 22, following the Aljunied incident.

NParks removed more than 70 crow nests and trapped over 100 crows in Aljunied between January 2025 and April 2026. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Singapore’s crow culling campaign has again gained local and international attention after officers were seen shooting the birds outside Aljunied MRT station. An online petition calling for an end to urban bird culling has more than 2,700 signatures, with signatories urging authorities to consider humane and compassionate methods. The response has been mixed. Some people question the welfare of the birds and the safety of shooting near public spaces, while others say action is needed to control their numbers. The National Parks Board (NParks) told Lianhe Zaobao on Oct 19 that crow shooting had expanded from nine areas to more than 20 across the island since operations resumed in March. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Crow shooting expands across Singapore NParks confirmed that more than 2,500 crows had been shot since Mar 24. The figure had exceeded 500 during the campaign’s first four months, according to an earlier update in July. At Aljunied, officers had already tried other methods to reduce the crow population. Between January 2025 and April 2026, NParks removed more than 70 nests and trapped over 100 crows. However, the birds can learn to avoid traps, making them harder to catch. Shooting was introduced as an additional measure. NParks said it considers crow numbers, operational safety and the birds’ response to traps when choosing sites. It also plans to assess other locations for future operations. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Residents divided over the culling method The shooting outside Aljunied MRT station on Oct 15 caught the attention of onlookers, with photographs and videos showing dead crows on the grass near a cordoned-off area. Online commenters called the method cruel and questioned whether firing a gun near a station and shops was safe. Others argued that controlling crow numbers was necessary because the birds can attack people.

NParks said safety procedures include cordoning off shooting zones, posting warning signs, and deploying staff to guide pedestrians and vehicles. Why crows attack people and how Singapore can prevent it humanely Crow attacks can be frightening, but the birds are usually defending their nests or young. According to Singapore’s Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), attacks commonly happen when breeding crows feel their offspring are threatened. Young birds learning to fly may also end up on the ground, prompting their parents to protect them. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. People can reduce the risk by avoiding nests and areas where crows repeatedly swoop at passers-by. Wearing a cap or carrying an umbrella can help shield the head. Anyone facing an aggressive crow should move away calmly rather than chase, corner or provoke it. Long-term prevention also means tackling the conditions that attract crows. Residents should secure rubbish bins and clear food scraps from shared spaces. Town councils and building managers can improve waste storage and cleaning around food outlets, reducing the easy food supply that helps urban crow populations thrive.

Authorities can also assess problem sites, place warning signs near active nests and use suitable non-lethal deterrents where effective. Crow numbers still need to be managed, but every attack should not automatically mean a bird must be killed. Better waste control, public advice and targeted action around nesting sites could help protect residents while reducing avoidable harm to wildlife. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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