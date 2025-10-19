// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, October 20, 2025
28.8 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ [email protected] (for illustration purposes only)
RelationshipsSingapore News
3 min.Read

‘This is exhausting and draining me a lot’: Woman says boyfriend shuts her out despite her constant love and reassurance

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: Relationships are supposed to be about trust, communication, and sharing life’s ups and downs. But what happens when one person keeps their struggles locked away, leaving the other feeling helpless and alone?

A young woman in Singapore recently shared her heartbreak on social media, saying that no matter how hard she tries, her boyfriend repeatedly refuses to open up about his problems.

Posting on the r/SGexams forum on Saturday (Oct 18), she explained that whenever her boyfriend suddenly becomes upset, he shuts her out completely. Instead of sharing what’s wrong, he tells her she “wouldn’t understand even if he explained” and warns that she’d “only feel sad if she knew the real reason.” He also often insists he can “deal with it himself.”

The woman went on to share that she has done everything she can to reassure him that she loves him and is willing to listen without judgment.

See also  Four-party opposition coalition falls apart after conflict with Singapore Democratic Alliance

Sometimes, the woman said, her boyfriend would reply with a simple “Okay,” giving her a bit of hope that he might finally open up. 

However, it never actually happens. “This is exhausting and draining me a lot,” she expressed. “I had to reassure him again and again that I won’t leave that I choose him cause I love him, and he can open up to me so I can get to know him better.” 

“[But] it seems like every day that he is with me, he is hurting, but I can’t seem to understand what I did wrong. For example, we can end our day so happily, and then at night, when I fall asleep, he gets extremely sad for no reason at all.”

Completely drained by this cycle, she asked the community, “I am lost on what to do. This is a mess. I want him to open up to me. What should I do?”

“I’m staying in this relationship because I really love this guy. He treats me better than anyone can, and I will always give in to him, but sometimes I feel like it’s too much, and I will try to tell him how I feel about it.”

See also  Netizens call out Gojek for ‘slap on the wrist’ disciplinary action on racist driver

“If he doesn’t want to open up, there is no way anybody can force him to.”

In the discussion thread, some Singaporean Redditors speculated that her boyfriend could be dealing with something serious, such as depression, and advised her to encourage him to seek professional help.

One said, “Maybe get him to check if he has mild depression or something?”

Another explained, “I think he just doesn’t want to make you deal with it as well because he feels it’s not your job to fix him, and it would be unfair to make you do everything. Maybe he has depression, or he’s had a history of people leaving him, so he’s just subconsciously worried you’ll do the same one day.”

A third wrote, “If he doesn’t want to open up, there is no way anybody can force him to. There is something even you won’t open up to your parents. Doesn’t mean you don’t trust or love your parents.”

See also  When can you break a job contract? Singapore court ruling clarifies when employees can exit fixed-term agreements without penalty

A fourth suggested, “Maybe try just validating him, guys often times just want to feel appreciated, like they mean something to someone. It’s not about ego, but sometimes we can feel very alone.”

Seeking help

If you or someone you know has been struggling with depression for a while, don’t hesitate to seek help. You can reach out to Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) at 1767, Silver Ribbon Singapore at 6385-3714, or the Institute of Mental Health’s Mental Health Hotline at 6389-2222.

Read also: Employer ends maid’s contract after dealing with her horrible temper for a year

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘Felt like we were just a stepping stone’: SG employer says she feels used after her domestic helper, who earned S$850, quit after finding...

SINGAPORE: An employer recently vented her frustration on social...

Marketing employee suspects she may be working in a ‘burnout factory’ after being assigned 25 clients

SINGAPORE: One Singaporean marketing employee is beginning to suspect...

Local woman wonders ‘if work-life balance in Singapore’ even exists after working in three burnout-inducing jobs

SINGAPORE: After working in three different companies that frequently...

Will economic changes leave the middle class ‘displaced’?

SINGAPORE: A Reddit post questioning the future of Singapore’s...

Business

Singapore Politics

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

© The Independent Singapore

// //