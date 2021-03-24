this-diy-jasmine-and-tea-tree-oil-face-mist-is-all-you-need-this-summer

- Advertisement -

India — The summer season is here in full force, and that means your skin needs an extra dose of nourishment to keep it fresh and hydrated. A DIY hydrating mist is just what you need to ensure your skin remains supple, fresh and stays protected against acne, infection and tanning.

That’s why we have for you this jasmine and tea tree oil face mist that ticks all the right boxes! Especially because it’s a great home remedy for acne-prone skin.

Jasmine oil is an essential oil, derived from the white flowers of the common jasmine plant, and contains antibacterial properties. The antiseptic effect of the oil fights various bacteria, skin infections and has a cicatrizing effect that promotes wound healing through the formation of scar tissue.

Tea tree oil, on the other hand, is an essential oil that is extracted from the leaves of melaleuca alternifolia, a small tree native to Queensland and New South Wales, Australia. For centuries, the aborigines of Australia have used it to treat coughs, colds and heal their skin. Tea tree oil is widely regarded as a powerful tool against acne and can be used to heal wounds, provide relief from bug bites and reduce the severity of dermatitis-related symptoms, due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

- Advertisement -

So without wasting any more time, let’s get ready to make this DIY hydrating mist:

HERE ARE THE INGREDIENTS YOU’LL NEED:

4-ounce glass/hard plastic spray bottle

1/3 glass distilled water

1 organic green tea bag

1 small fresh cucumber

1 tsp jasmine oil

1 tsp vitamin E oil

1 tsp aloe vera

Also, read: REPLACED

HERE’S A STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO MAKE YOUR JASMINE AND TEA TREE OIL FACE MIST:

Step 1: Steep the green tea bag in half a cup of boiled distilled water.

Step 2: Remove the bag after five minutes, and let the tea cool down.

Step 3: Once the tea has cooled down, pour tea tree oil, aloe vera, vitamin E oil and jasmine oil in the spray bottle along with the strained tea. Let the concoction settle for about five minutes.

Step 4: Peel and cut the cucumber, and toss it into a food processor. Strain the cucumber through a cheesecloth to extract the cucumber essence, and add it to the spray bottle.

Also, read: REPLACED

Step 5: Shake the spray bottle and you are ready to use the mist.

Besides the wondrous jasmine and tea tree oil, green tea has anti-inflammatory properties, while cucumber hydrates the skin. If you are looking to moisturise your skin, spray the jasmine and tea tree oil face mist, dab a bit of moisturising cream on, and spread it around with your fingertips, until it’s completely soaked in.

So, are you summer-ready?

(This story was originally published on HealthShots.com)Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg