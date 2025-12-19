‘They do dangerous and difficult jobs for low wages’: Local expresses her gratitude to hardworking migrant workers

SINGAPORE: Despite their vital contributions to the country, migrant workers are often overlooked and at times unfairly regarded as a nuisance.

Recently, however, a Singaporean took to social media to acknowledge and celebrate the important role they play.

In a post on the r/skSingapore subreddit on Thursday (Dec 18), the local wrote: “I just wanted to take a moment to say how much I appreciate the migrant workers in Singapore, the ones who do a lot of the tough and often unseen work that keeps our city going.”

“Whether it’s building our HDBs and roads, keeping our streets and estates clean, or doing other essential labour that many of us never think about, these workers often do dirty, dangerous, and difficult jobs for low wages, rain or shine and they do it so we can enjoy the lifestyle we have here.”

She continued, “We sometimes take things like clean streets, efficient transport and quick construction for granted, but none of that happens with barely a sweat from us locals. It’s migrant workers who make it possible. Big thanks to every hardworking migrant worker out there!”

She also encouraged others to remember that migrant workers deserve respect, emphasising that they are “real people with families back home.”

Closing her post, she encouraged others to think about what more can be done for them. “Small acts of kindness, a respectful greeting, a smile, or just acknowledging their contributions go a long way… but how can we improve their quality of life? Any suggestions?”

“Migrant workers deserve fair wages and access to healthcare.”

In the discussion thread, many Singaporean Redditors shared suggestions on how the lives of migrant workers could be improved.

One commenter proposed a small but meaningful gesture, such as buying them drinks.

“I usually buy big bottles of cold water for them when the weather is extremely hot. While we may think that our small efforts, or even treating them to a simple drink, do not mean much in the grand scheme of things, I see it as a token of appreciation within my capacity for their nation-building work, even though their worksites do not directly benefit me.

Another suggested engaging with migrant workers on their days off, writing:

“Every Sunday, Myanmar workers go to Peninsula Plaza for their day off. Go there, support the businesses, and chat with staff there about their life situations.”

A third recommended contributing to organisations that support migrant workers.

“You can donate to organisations that support and advocate for migrant workers: HealthServe, Home, TWC2, Krsna’s Free Meals, ItsRainingRaincoats, and Aidha. As far as I know, you can also write to your MP.”

A fourth added, “Migrant workers deserve fair wages and access to healthcare. Ensuring they have proper living conditions and opportunities to socialise would greatly enhance their well-being. It’s about recognising their humanity and contributions to our society.”

In other news, a workplace dispute shared online has reignited conversation about onboarding and mentorship in Singapore, after a newly hired employee claimed her first weeks on the job were made miserable by a mentor with little patience for beginners.

Sharing her experience on the r/asksg Reddit forum, the Singaporean employee said she was effectively thrown into the role without proper training, despite the job involving unfamiliar systems and a completely new scope of work.

Read more: ‘There was no system of teaching’: New hire claims mentor made her first weeks a nightmare