‘These are very down to earth MPs’ — Singaporean on Jamus Lim’s Easter snippets of community celebration

SINGAPORE: In response to Workers’ Party member Jamus Lim’s recent Easter celebration post, a Singaporean has pointed out that such politicians are “down to earth.”

Member of Parliament for Sengkang GRC Jamus Lim took to Facebook on Tuesday (April 11) to share snippets of the Sengkang community celebrating Easter. “Over the weekend, #TeamSengkang participated in an Easter fiesta at one of our local #SengkangGRC churches, St Anne’s,” his post read.

“Our little contribution to celebrating the risen Christ was cotton candy for the kids (and any adults who were brave enough),” he added. “They were exceedingly patient as they watched three hapless MPs 手忙脚乱 their way through the machine (cue jokes on how many legislators it takes to do something).”

Mr Lim then acknowledged those who played a role in organising the celebration. “Thanks to the kind invitation of the organizing committee, and to the parish for their generous hospitality!” he wrote.

The opposition politician also added that he and his family have time to be together that day. “Our little one even got to paint a wee Easter egg.”

Netizens who responded to the post applauded Mr Lim and the WP for their hard work. “Serve with hearts,” wrote one, while another said, “Proud of you people who work so hard for the sake of Singapore.”

“Honest(ly) speaking,” wrote a third, “all the Sengkang MPs are working relentlessly hard for Sengkang GRC residents–especially Jamus Lim. Let’s vote them in again in GE 2025.”

Still, one netizen wrote, “These are very down-to-earth Singaporean MPs.”

In the 2020 Singapore General Elections, the WP went head-to-head with the People’s Action Party and won Sengkang GRC with 52.13 per cent of the votes. The WP team was a group of four–He Ting Ru, Jamus Lim, Raeesah Khan, and Louis Chua Kheng Wee.