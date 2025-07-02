These 10 countries prove the world isn’t doomed: Inside the peace powerhouses of 2025

In an age where global headlines frequently read like war reports, a few countries soundlessly stand out, flourishing in unity while others wrestle with discontent and turbulence. The 2025 Global Peace Index (GPI) featured in an article from Aviation A2Z offers an uplifting reminder that peace is not an intangible dream but a concrete consequence of deliberate choices.

The GPI evaluates nations based on three major areas:

Societal safety and security

Continuing national and international conflict

Militarisation

The 10 countries topping this year’s index not only highlight what’s working, they also pave the path onward for a world seeking tranquillity.

1. Iceland (GPI Score: 1.095) Holding the title of the world’s most peaceful country since 2008, Iceland demonstrates what happens when a society truthfully commits to diplomacy and nonaggression. With an insignificant crime rate, a reconstructive justice system, and practically no military force, Iceland centres negotiation over violence. Its geographic remoteness, combined with solid democratic standards and a forward-looking slant toward sustainability, creates a society where peace is the rule, not the exception.

2. Ireland (GPI Score: 1.260) Ireland’s journey from many years of internal conflict to international peace supporter is nothing short of amazing. Through resolution initiatives and an unwavering dedication to impartiality, Ireland emerges as one of Europe’s most stable democracies. Robust economic development, driven by tech and pharma, has elevated living standards, while ventures in education and investment in inclusion have facilitated the healing of historical divides.

3. New Zealand (GPI Score: 1.282) New Zealand merges natural geographic safety with audacious social innovation. From early women’s right to vote to Indigenous rights, its wide-ranging policies strengthen national unity. New Zealand’s focus on benevolent military roles and its honourable response to disaster, such as the Christchurch attacks, accentuates an entrenched flexibility that defines its nonviolent nature.

Austria (GPI Score: 1.294) Austria’s stable objectivity since 1955 has permitted it to be a silent dynamo of harmony in central Europe. By advancing social welfare, regional self-sufficiency, and education, Austria nurtures a robust middle class and lessens the cracks that frequently lead to discontent and conflict. Its historic role as a conduit between East and West continues to define its diplomatic philosophy.

Switzerland (GPI Score: 1.294) Tied with Austria, Switzerland remains an international representation of peace and impartiality. An exceptional balance of direct civic participation, economic strength, and cultural diversity makes Switzerland one of the most diplomatically compact countries in the world. Its inhabitants play a direct role in shaping strategy, guaranteeing extensive agreement and diminished societal dissonance.

Singapore (GPI Score: 1.357) As Asia’s only top-10 entrant, Singapore shows how peace can develop even in intricate regional settings. With a concentration on the rule of law, economic prospects, and a foreign strategy ingrained in rationality, Singapore has become an example of urban accord. Stringent regulations are well-adjusted with vigorous social agendas, leading to an effective and safe society.

Portugal (GPI Score: 1.371) Portugal’s diplomatic rise is proof of the power of democratic transformation. Shedding its dictatorship regime in the 70s, it has incorporated EU integration, fixated on social justice, and initiated liberal strategies, specifically in drug decriminalisation. These led to a lower crime rate, greater cohesion, and a society increasingly moving forward.

Denmark (GPI Score: 1.393) In Denmark, peace is built on the fundamentals of justice, impartiality, and compromise. High social confidence, negligible disparity, and a vigorous welfare structure guarantee that citizens feel protected and appreciated. The Danish idea of hygge, well-being, and satisfaction says it all: here, comfort is cultural, and conflict is unusual.

Slovenia (GPI Score: 1.409) Emerging from the shadows of the Yugoslav wars, Slovenia has made a spectacular transformation. Its nonviolent withdrawal and smooth integration into the EU and NATO have been harmonised with environmental stewardship and effective democratic governance. These days, it serves as a link between East and West, and between historical struggles and present-day peace.

Finland (GPI Score: 1.420) Finland rounds out the top 10 with its exceptional combination of resilience (sisu), first-rate education, and tactical impartiality. Allied more closely with Western defence systems, Finland continues to endorse peace via knowledgeable civic involvement, democratic policies, and a dedication to innovation without jeopardising social stability.

What these nations teach

The 2025 Global Peace Index underscores a commanding fact: peace is not unintentional or achieved by chance. It is nurtured by transparent and straightforward governance, inclusive economies, just societies, and vigilant peacekeeping. While the bigger world may seem increasingly unhinged, these countries demonstrate that peacefulness is not a distant vision; it is a choice, an approach, and above all, a lived reality.

Peace, as these countries confirm, is not only possible—it’s doable, and it can work.