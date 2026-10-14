‘There’s no perfect job’: Netizens share when they decide to leave a company

Aiah Bathan | October 14, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Vecteezy/Titiwoot Weerawong (for illustration purposes only) Male employee fired from job

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: For many Singaporean workers, leaving a company is a decision that is not influenced by just a bad day. This decision often builds up slowly—influenced by heavy workload, poor management, limited career growth, and prioritising one’s physical and mental health. Staying in a company for many years is not an easy feat, and it has been an interesting discussion on Reddit when a netizen asked: “What makes you decide it’s time to leave a company?” In the post, the netizen admitted that he/she is interested in knowing how people approach their careers in life, and how people can manage to stay in the same company for a really long time.

“If you’ve been with the same company for 2–5 years, what usually makes you decide whether to stay or start looking elsewhere?” the netizen added. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Many netizens shared their thoughts, opinions, and own experiences in the comments section. One claimed that if a person is doing well and the manager likes them, then it makes sense for them to stay in the company. However, if there is a lack of opportunities for growth and salary increments, then it would be best to look somewhere else.

“It comes down to 2 things when deciding to stay at a job. 1. Am I unhappy? 2. Is there a better opportunity? Having changed jobs numerous times, there's no perfect job. You just have to figure out what you value most,” a netizen admitted. For some, what made them decide to leave a company is the office politics, which makes people feel that work is unbearable.

“Mostly due to politics and how your efforts don't get appreciated… Salary was the only good thing left there, but it was time to move on!” one further added. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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