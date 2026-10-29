'There’s just not enough jobs to go around': Fresh graduates share frustrations over job hunt

Yoko Nicole Villarin | October 29, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Unsplash/Pang Yuhao (for illustration purposes only) Fresh graduates

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Fresh graduates in Singapore are opening up about the stress and uncertainty of looking for work in the current job market. The conversation began when a recent graduate posted on r/askSingapore to ask how others dealing with severe anxiety were coping with the job hunt. The poster explained that they had hoped to find a more manageable “entry-level role in areas like KYC (Know-Your-Customer),” but said such positions now felt much harder to secure due to offshoring and automation. “Most of these jobs are either offshored or replaced by AI. Now you really have to upskill and learn things fast and constantly...otherwise you will fall even further behind.” “My resume isn't impressive either because I spent the bulk of my time dealing with my anxiety issues. And even if I am fortunate enough to get invited for an interview outside of my preferred job scope, the imposter syndrome (or just anxiety) is there. Just wondering if there's anyone like this.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

The post drew many responses from fellow graduates facing similar struggles. One computer science graduate said they had been searching since October 2025. “I’m still finding a job since Oct 2025, but back then I was still in an internship. Back then, a lot rejected me because I wrote on my resume that I graduated in May 2026. Now I'm still trying to find a job. Please hang in there. The SWEs are experiencing the worst right now. There are people who are top grads who went to crypto firms fighting to get into local banks' MA programmes, also stat boards.” Another graduate from one of Singapore's top three universities, who finished school in August this year, said they were still searching for roles in equities investment research without success. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“I’m stressed, man,” they wrote. “I can’t find a job still. Looking to find roles in investment research—equities. So far no luck yet.” A third user commented, “There’s just… not enough jobs to go around to begin with; we have people over-employed working 3-4 jobs, which causes the job vacancy to go down. By right, everyone should have enough jobs. Not helping with layoffs either; they are laying off to increase the number of roles per pax, so naturally job supply is decreasing. It's neither our fault. You can try jobs that no one wants to do…”

Meanwhile, a few others who felt sympathetic towards the struggling jobseekers chimed in to offer a bit of hope. One user said, “No worries, bro, we've all been there. I wouldn’t say I had anxiety, but I dreaded my phone ringtone for the longest time during the job search period. It's better than receiving no calls, but holy, was it hell. Just don't put all your eggs and expectations into 1 basket.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now

Another advised, “May I suggest you broaden your search scope into AML/fraud? Get certificates if you have to. Pure KYC will be (if not already so) outsourced to lower-cost-of-living places and AI-driven. Writing is on the wall.” Beyond the job search itself, another commenter stressed the importance of addressing the anxiety part. “It's important to make sure your anxiety issues are addressed enough as well, such that you can even manage on a day-to-day basis i.e. high-functioning or at an enough level. Health is wealth. Cliché as it sounds, try to take it easy. You can also consider reaching back to your own school (like the home dept or faculty/school of your own uni course)… Just mention that you’re struggling. Take care~”/TISG Read also: Singapore woman ditches diamond engagement ring for a watch, says she and partner never wore wedding bands