“The Witch” new drama teaser shows Jinyoung’s eyes following a mysterious girl Roh Jeong Eui

January 13, 2025

KOREA: As reported by Soompi, Channel A’s upcoming weekend drama The Witch has dropped its intriguing first teaser!

Adapted from Kang Full’s webtoon, the creator of Moving, The Witch is a mystery romance centred on a woman, dubbed the “witch,” who was forced to leave her village after the men who fell in love with her mysteriously died.

The story follows a man determined to rescue her from this ominous curse.

Fateful connection

The teaser introduces the fateful connection between high schooler Dong Jin (played by GOT7’s Jinyoung) and Mi Jung (played by Roh Jeong Eui).

On a snowy day, Dong Jin spots Mi Jung, a girl with a melancholic expression. Soon, rumours spread at their school after a male student was struck by lightning, and many blamed Mi Jung for the bizarre incidents.

Mi Jung, burdened by her unsettling past, admits, “Strange things have always happened around me.” Unable to withstand the whispers, she eventually leaves the school.

Years later, Dong Jin, now a renowned data miner, is shocked to hear the name “Mi Jung” on a subway.

He sees a man confessing his feelings to her, saying, “I like you, Mi Jung.” Mi Jung, hiding her face under a hat, coldly responds, “What do you even know about me?” Her guarded demeanour hints at her lingering pain.

Compelling narrative

Fate brings Dong Jin and Mi Jung together again, setting the stage for Dong Jin’s quest to save her. Labelled a “witch” because of the deathly pattern surrounding her, Mi Jung’s struggle against the mysterious curse becomes the heart of this compelling narrative.

The Witch promises a gripping mix of romance, mystery, and fate. The premiere of “The Witch” is scheduled for Feb 15 at 9:15 pm KST. Stay tuned for its premiere!

Park Jin Young, known mononymously as Jinyoung, is a multifaceted South Korean entertainer. His work as a singer, actor, and songwriter has earned him fame.

