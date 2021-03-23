The tattoo Hailey Bieber regrets the most

- Advertisement -

Most of us have regrets. It can be about contacting the ex that you swore to never talk to again. Or it could be about a tattoo that you got on your girl’s holiday when you were a teen. Even if you are a big-time celeb, you cannot escape regret. Recently, Hailey Bieber showed off a more relatable side when she told Elle magazine about a tattoo that she regretted getting. Bieber has more than 20 tattoos inked on her body and the tattoo she regrets having is the handgun etched into her middle finger.

“I think at 18, I was like, ‘Yeah! That looks cool.’ But now, as a 24-year-old, I would never do that. I think guns are violent,” she said. What the model does not regret is the tattoo symbolic of her relationship with Justin Bieber.

As reported on Cosmopolitan, on her ring finger, there is a fancy script with ‘J’ next to a sparkling North Star. However, when she revealed the tattoo, it caused controversy and fans accused her of lying about it being real.

Due to the skin on that finger being particularly thin, the tattoo wore off not long after she got it. “Everybody thought I was lying that I got the tattoo,” she told Elle, adding that she made sure to have it redone as soon as she could.

While most of us might have apprehensions about getting our lover’s name etched on our bod forever, Hailey is confident the couple have nothing to worry about.

“I do think for somebody like me and somebody like Justin, [it’s different]. We’ve seen a lot for our age. We both have lived enough to know that’s what we wanted,” she said.

"We were friends first for a really long time before there was anything romantic. But we always knew that we were aligned on what we wanted in our future. We had talked about wanting to be married young and having a family young and building a life. Even before, we knew we wanted to be with each other."

