SINGAPORE: As travel preferences evolve, Singaporeans increasingly seek memorable food experiences and immersive leisure activities.

According to Trip.com’s latest survey featured in the Singapore Business Review, food festivals, street food tours, and restaurants with scenic views dominate the travel agendas of Singaporean travellers, with 63% of respondents highlighting these activities as key draws. Hotel dining is also a sought-after experience for 51% of those surveyed, showcasing the city’s growing appetite for gastronomic exploration.

Emerging trends in travel – concerts, sports, and social media influence

In addition to culinary pursuits, Singaporeans are also planning their vacations around live events. With 66% of respondents intending to attend concerts in 2025, there is a clear rise in interest in travel experiences linked to music and live performances. The trend has been steadily rising, with 47% of travellers in 2024 already incorporating concerts into their travel plans.

Sports events are similarly attractive, with football (39%), Formula 1 (31%), and basketball (26%) leading the way. Social media and television shows, such as “The Lord of the Rings” and “Titanic,” are significant influencers, with 70% of travellers turning to these platforms for travel inspiration.

Meanwhile, a growing desire for new experiences is evident as 2025 travel plans also include dark sky stargazing (32%), space tourism (23%), and underwater hotel stays.