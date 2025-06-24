Tuesday, June 24, 2025
Photo: Instagram.com/marketavondrousova
Sports
2 min.Read

Glorious comeback: Marketa Vondrousova wins 2025 Berlin Open after hiatus due to injury

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova secured a 7-6(10), 4-6, 6-2 final win over Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu at the Berlin Open, securing her first tournament win after being sidelined due to injury. 

The athlete underwent shoulder surgery that forced her to take a break in the latter half of 2024. She also missed three months of this season due to the recurrence of the same injury. 

In her victory speech, the athlete declared: “We came here to try and win the first match, and now this is happening, so I’m very grateful to be standing here.” 

On social media, Vondrousova also shared this amazing milestone with a caption: “whaaaaaat💚🥹🤠” 

Netizens expressed their support in the comments section by saying: “Yessss!!! Congrats 🎉”, “Congrats on your 🏆 win! My wife and I enjoy watching your match on tv and now a big 🎾fan of yours! Good luck in Wimbledon soon!”, “Amazing!! Wimbledon next :)”, and “Big congratulations 👏👏👏 Markéta is back, may you succeed ❤️ (translated)” 

See also  Soh Rui Yong says SG football needs Chinese players

Vondrousova’s comeback 

Back in February, Roland Garros was the first tournament in which she participated.

As she journeyed to the title, she defeated some of the current top players such as Madison Keys and Diana Shnaider. Shnaider also triumphed in another grass-court tournament in the previous season. Moreover, she played and won against Ons Jabeur and world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. 

Highlights of the match 

At the start of the match,  Vondrousova was behind at 5-3 but managed to break Wang’s serve twice when Wang was close to winning the set—first at 5-4 and once again at 6-5. In the tiebreak, Vondrousova was down 6-3 and saved six set points before finally winning on her third chance.

Vondrousova then started the third set strong by breaking Wang’s serve without losing a point in the first game.  She led the whole set and saved two break points at 4-1, preventing Wang from putting so much pressure on her plays late in the match. Vondrousova then fought with determination and won the set to win the title. 

See also  ATP player born in 2008 makes history with a win in BMW Munich Open

In another social media post made by WTA, it shared the winning moment of Marketa when she successfully ended the match on her knees as the crowd cheered.

More netizens expressed their thoughts not just on Marketa’s win, but also on the current grass-court season. One netizen stated: “Grass season is so entertaining. It’s anyone’s match! I love when the usually out of the spotlight not on the radar take down a top 10.”

Another netizen admitted: “I love this about women’s tennis!! So many great players and stories to cheer for. Congrats to Vondrousova!!!!”

