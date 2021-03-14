Entertainment Celebrity The reason why Justin Bieber does not carry a cellphone

The reason why Justin Bieber does not carry a cellphone

Justin Bieber does not carry a cellphone with him. Picture: Instagram

To maintain a work-life balance, Justin Bieber decided not to have a cellphone with him. The singer said that he does not have a cellphone with him anymore so he can limit who can contact him. Bieber uses an iPad to stay in touch with his team instead.

According to him, he said he definitely learned how to have boundaries, and that he doesn’t feel like he owes anybody anything. That has helped Bieber to be able to say no and just be firm in it and he knows that his heart wants to help people, but he can’t do everything. He added that he wants to sometimes but it is just not sustainable.

Justin Bieber has a better work-life balance now. Picture: Instagram

Bieber shared that he has been going to bed “at a reasonable hour” and he is finally “in a really good place” in his life. “At this point, I’ve reached a level of success so many times that I know success isn’t a be-all, end-all to my happiness,” said the Yummy singer. According to Buzzfeed, Bieber has been working on himself immensely aside from his music. The star has been going to therapy and has been trying to have a better work-life balance.

“I just changed my priorities so that I didn’t [become] another statistic of young musicians that ended up, like, not making it,” he said. “There was a time where I really did have my identity wrapped up in my career, but I really do have an overflow of feeling like my purpose is to use my music to inspire.”
It appears that everything is going great for Bieber and the last thing he needs now is a phone.

Born on March 1, 1994, Justin Drew Bieber is a Canadian singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Bieber was signed to RBMG Records in 2008. With Bieber’s debut EP My World, released in late 2009, Bieber became the first artist to have seven songs from a debut record chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

At 16 years old, Bieber released his debut studio album My World 2.0 (2010), which contained the hit single “Baby”. The album debuted atop the US Billboard 200, making Bieber the youngest solo male act to top the chart in 47 years. Bieber had quickly established himself as a teen idol. Following his debut album and promotional tours, he released his 3D biopic-concert film Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, which was a box office success./TISGFollow us on Social Media

