;
Featured News In the Hood

“The problem is rent” — Singaporeans say rising food prices are also due to high land prices

ByMary Alavanza

August 28, 2024
Singapore hawker stalls

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man recently took to social media to share his surprise at how much certain food items have gone up in cost over the years. For example, Shihlin XXL chicken, which used to cost S$3.20, is now priced at S$6.60.

Old Chang Kee’s chicken wings have risen from S$1.30 to S$2.30. He noted, “Chicken wings were S$1.30 many years ago, then S$1.60 to S$1.70 before COVID, and now up to S$2.30, a 77% increase!”

He also highlighted other items, like coffee and snacks, that have seen noticeable price hikes. A typical coffee (kopi peng) at hawker centres, which used to cost S$1.20, now averages S$1.90. At some less frequented neighbourhood coffee shops, prices have also gone up.

KFC’s two-piece chicken set, previously priced at S$5.50, has risen to S$9.80, while Popeyes’ similar set is now around S$10.50. In addition, a Kinder Bueno bar, once sold for S$1.20, now costs S$2.35 at supermarkets and up to S$3.30 at convenience stores like 7-Eleven.

See also  "Rental S$300 per day" — Netizen shares plight of hawkers at pasar malam

Really need to buy food items in bulk from the manufacturer store or buy bulk coffee powder and canned milk to make kopi at home and cook at home. More economical,” he added.

One commenter said, “If raise wages, cost of living increase also.” While many Singaporeans online pointed to inflation and GST as the causes of rising prices, others pointed to high land prices as the cause. 

One commenter shared that her friend, who has experience in the food and beverage (F&B) sector, noted that while ingredient costs remain stable, rent increases are a major factor pushing up prices.

She said, “I have a friend who is doing well in F&B. She says their material costs haven’t gone up much because their business is good and many suppliers want to work with them and offer low prices.

The only problem is rent being the killer. They raise the price to cover the increment in rent. It is not just GST that has an effect on cost of living, it is also high land prices. That is probably the killer.”

See also  $16 economic rice at MBS food court shocks netizens

Another commenter, with experience in F&B finance, explained,  “The heaviest cost in FNB is rental and wages. Even for healthy outlets, rent and wages are about 40%-50% of sales. The COGS hovers around 32%-35%.

Remaining is other overheads like utilities, repairs, and upkeep. Bottom line before tax is probably around 5% if not negative. Margins are very thin.”

However, some argue that landlords are a major problem, as they take every opportunity to raise prices. Some commenters have referred to property owners as the “real price gougers.”

One person called them “rent-seeking parasites” because owners often raise the rent significantly when a property is developed, increasing it every year.

“Property demand, both commercial and residential, is through the roof due to the influx of middle-class and rich Chinese fleeing China and other foreigners coming to Singapore as a safe haven. Property owners are aware of this, and rents have been rising sharply.

See also  Less ice mean less drink, but doesn't mean less price, staff tells customer

Rents have doubled or even tripled, which is why malls are filled with chain stores selling the same items. Only these large chains can afford to pay up when they renew their lease,” he added.

“Landlords are landlords no matter what. They see 1% inflation and use it to justify a 5% price hike,” another remarked. /TISG

Read also: Rising land prices squeeze heartland coffee shops, pushing prices up for consumers

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Featured News In the Hood

Man raises concern over unsafe “safety” barrier on escalator in Singapore mall

December 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Pet grooming company apologises after leaving wet dog shivering in cold water unattended for almost 20 minutes during livestream

December 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Domestic Helpers Featured News

“Why the maid’s employer allow such dangerous tasks?” — S’poreans worry about helper’s safety for drying clothes over balcony railing

December 3, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

SG Politics

People’s Power Party to organise its first pre-election forum

December 3, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Rare Animal Sightings

Rare sambar deer herd spotted grazing in the night on Bukit Timah Expressway area

December 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Man raises concern over unsafe “safety” barrier on escalator in Singapore mall

December 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Property

Barclays warns Singapore may face tougher property curbs amid homebuying frenzy

December 3, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.