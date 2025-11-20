// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, November 20, 2025
27.4 C
Singapore
type here...
communication
Photo: AI Generated/Nick Karean (for illustration purposes only)
JobsLifestyleSingapore News
2 min.Read

The more I work with people, the more I realise that 90% of problems come from unclear communication

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: In the grand chaos of workplace drama, a Reddit post has sliced through the noise with a hard truth: “It’s never the task. It’s never the deadline. It’s never the skill. It’s always the misunderstanding somewhere in the middle.”

That’s the first sticky note slapped on the problem board on r/smallbusinessowner subreddit by a small business owner who claims that most problems in the workplace aren’t about what people do, but how poorly they explain what needs doing: “The moment someone explains what they want clearly, everything becomes 10× easier.”

Call it the “Bob Phenomenon” as one commenter nailed it: “Within that 90%, 85% of the things we blame a colleague for aren’t really that they’re doing the thing wrong, but that communication failed to occur.”

Poor Bob. Always at fault for “doing it wrong,” when in truth, Bob just didn’t get a proper brief. And the real kicker was, “We get completely distracted by ‘Bob is bad at x,’ when really, Bob has no idea what you want because either you or he isn’t communicating effectively,” the commenter added.

See also  Tamils in Singapore - mostly foreign workers - protest Jallikattu ban in India

So here, the problem isn’t laziness, incompetence, or even failed deadlines. It’s that someone mumbled instructions in a WhatsApp message or somewhere with five typos and no context… and expected telepathic results.

The commenter who manages large-scale projects also confesses that such communication breakdown is what keeps him employed, anyhow, because as he explains, “I manage big projects and at least half my job comes down to helping people not talk past one another.”

Translation: Project management is just glorified communication therapy.

The response suggests that whether you’re dealing with interns, clients, teammates or bosses, the real productivity unlock isn’t another app or workflow. It’s learning how to speak like a human who actually means what they say to another human.

So the next time your colleague messes something up, pause before ranting in your head. Ask yourself first: “Did I actually explain that clearly?” Or were you just expecting them to read your mind via an email or text message that barely made any sense?

See also  Will Singapore be able to make it for World Cup 2034?

Sometimes, the real workplace villain isn’t Bob. It’s more of a very Badly Written Brief.

Read related: ‘My boss nags at me every day’ — SG worker says, ‘I’m feeling stuck’ because ‘I’m an introvert, I prefer texting my boss rather than talking to him’

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //