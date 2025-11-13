// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
The long run of China’s ‘crypto queen’: From a moped escape to a London prison cell

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

LONDON: As Chinese police closed in on the mastermind of one of the country’s biggest Ponzi schemes, a woman in her mid-40s clung to the back of a moped speeding towards the Myanmar border. The night air was thick, her future uncertain. That ride marked the beginning of a seven-year odyssey that would take her through jungles, safe houses, and luxury hotels — and eventually, to a quiet arrest in northern England.

Her name was Qian Zhimin, though by the time she landed at London’s Heathrow Airport in September 2017, she was known as Zhang Yadi, travelling on a forged St. Kitts and Nevis passport. Behind the alias was a fugitive who had slipped out of China with 70,000 Bitcoin — worth around £305 million ($410 million) at the time — the digital remnants of a massive investment scam that devastated thousands.

Life on the run

In Europe, Qian crafted a new identity from behind a laptop screen. With the quiet confidence of someone who knew how to disappear, she converted Bitcoin into cash, buying jewels, luxury handbags, and designer clothes while moving from one rental flat to the next.

She kept her world small — an assistant, a few trusted go-betweens — and avoided any country that might extradite her back to China. Yet even on the run, her ambitions grew stranger. Police later uncovered a diary in which Qian dreamed of ruling Liberland, a self-declared “micronation” between Croatia and Serbia. The entries revealed a woman whose grip on reality seemed to blur between grandeur and paranoia.

Still, her wealth spoke loudly. Court papers showed she tried to buy a villa in Tuscany and prime London properties, part of a complex effort to launder the proceeds of a £5.6 billion ($7.2 billion) fraud that left 128,000 victims in financial ruin.

The billion-pound discovery

The illusion began to crumble in 2018, when a suspicious London property deal tipped off investigators. A raid on one of Qian’s rented flats and a nearby safe deposit box unearthed 61,000 Bitcoin — a jaw-dropping find worth £1.5 billion at the time, and nearly £5 billion ($6.7 billion) today.

Even after her arrest in 2024, the discoveries didn’t stop. Police found a handwritten ledger sewn into a secret pocket of her trousers, revealing another £67 million in Bitcoin. Now, British prosecutors are working to recover more assets and weigh a compensation plan for Chinese victims — some of whom are pleading to be repaid in the very Bitcoin that destroyed their lives.

Accomplices and the final betrayal

Qian didn’t act alone. In London, she enlisted Wen Jian, a former takeaway worker who helped her turn Bitcoin into cash. The partnership lasted years — until Wen’s 2022 arrest, which led to a nearly seven-year prison sentence for money laundering.

After that, Qian found a new ally: Ling Seng Hok, a Malaysian fixer who managed her rentals, moved her money, and even tried to forge new passports using the photo of a late Hong Kong actress. But it was Ling’s own Bitcoin transaction that finally gave her away. When British police traced the movement of digital coins, they followed the trail straight to a quiet house in northern England — and to the fugitive they’d been hunting for years.

On Tuesday, London’s Southwark Crown Court sentenced Qian Zhimin to 11 years and eight months in prison for laundering the proceeds of one of China’s largest financial frauds.

The woman who once fled on a moped now sits in a British prison cell — her billions locked away in digital wallets, her empire of deceit reduced to a cautionary tale about greed, ambition, and the seductive, shadowy world of cryptocurrency.

