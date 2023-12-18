SINGAPORE: Gen Z tends to travel more, begin journeying earlier, and spend less than their elders, researchers from the prestigious EHL Hospitality Business School in Lausanne, Switzerland, say. Moreover, the world’s youngest adults are also willing to adopt sustainable tourism.

In an interview with The Independent Singapore, Dr Tatyana Tsukanova a Research Associate at EHL Hospitality Business School, and Mr Lionel Saul, a Research Assistant and Visiting Lecturer at EHL, told us all about Gen Z’s travel habits, from what shapes their choices to what they want out of their travel experiences.

First, Gen Z is quite the travel generation, getting a head start on seeing the world even if their budgets are lower. Notably, “they don’t wait to reach a certain level of income or savings but instead find ways to fit travel into their current financial framework,” Dr Tsukanova and Mr Saul told us.

Secondly, Gen Z’s travel choices tend to be influenced and motivated by—you guessed it—social media. Digital natives that they are, it’s unsurprising to learn that over half of this cohort who travel spends at least four hours per day on social media, such as TikTok. What Gen Z sees on these platforms is more likely to influence where and how they travel, as opposed to older generations who look to search engines and traditional media.

And while Gen Z has definitely been bitten by the travel bug, they’re aware enough to do it responsibly. ”What stands out for Gen Z travellers is their willingness to adopt sustainable tourism. Many agree to pay a premium for products and services that align with their values, particularly in supporting sustainability efforts or charitable causes. Up to 50 per cent of Gen Z members are reported to be open to paying more to support these initiatives, reflecting a strong commitment to ethical and responsible consumption,” the EHL researchers told us.

Interestingly, when we asked what Gen Z wants out of their travel experiences, we were told that while young people look for unique and exciting holiday options, they look beyond the beaten path for them. They also appear to be highly influenced by popular culture, visiting places featured in media such as The Lord of the Rings or Emily in Paris.

Dr Tsukanova and Mr Saul added that tech-savvy Gen Z integrate technology into their journeys, and their smartphones allow them to be “silent travellers.” This new category of travellers uses the convenience of technology to provide services previously provided by in-person experiences, such as checking in.

We also asked Dr Tsukanova to comment on a recent study showing that Gen Z Americans say Singapore is the fifth most desirable country for expats.

“Singapore’s high ranking as a destination may be related to Gen Z’s preference to be in a more global and inclusive environment. The unique blend of diverse cultures and advanced technology in this country seems to be an important factor attracting this generation. The presence of seamless technology in Singapore is particularly important, which is in line with Gen Z’s digital inclinations.

They may see Singapore as an ideal ‘leisure’ destination, perfect for combining remote work with travel opportunities. The country’s reputation as a modern, high-tech hub is likely appealing to them. In addition, Singapore’s educational and career opportunities are attractive prospects for young professionals, offering them new avenues for career and personal growth.”

