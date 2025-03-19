According to the tournament organisers, the 2025 Indian Wells set a new attendance record with 504,268 tennis fans attending in a span of two weeks. The previous record was set by 493,440 attendees in the 2024 event season.

The tournament, also referred to as the unofficial fifth Grand Slam, located in the heart of California’s desert, has gained immense popularity over the years, becoming a must-attend event for tennis enthusiasts. Every March, thousands of fans make their way to this iconic competition, which players have consistently voted as their favourite ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event.

The event stands out for its unique blend of elite-level tennis, world-class amenities, and the unforgettable experience it offers both on and off the court, not just for the players but also for the fans.

This season, the singles Indian Wells title were claimed by Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva and English star Jack Draper, both of whom have been gaining attention for their exceptional performances on the court. Their win in this event further enhanced their rising profiles in the tennis world.

Recently, French bank BNP Paribas revealed that it has renewed its title sponsorship agreement with the prestigious tournament, committing to continue its partnership through 2029. As the tournament’s title sponsor, BNP Paribas has been integral in elevating the event’s status, helping to bring world-class tennis to a broader audience.

Founded in 1974, the tournament and its venue underwent a significant transformation after being acquired in 2009 by American billionaire and tennis enthusiast Larry Ellison. Since then, Ellison has invested tens of millions of dollars into enhancing the event and its facilities, turning it into what is now known as “Tennis Paradise”.