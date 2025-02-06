Featured News In the Hood

‘The food is so expensive and not nice’ — Customer complains after being charged S$8.64 for chicken and dory rice dish

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

February 6, 2025

SINGAPORE: On Monday (Feb 3), an online user took to a complaint group to express her shock at the price she was charged for a meal. The customer shared a receipt showing she was charged S$8.64 for serving rice, chicken, and dory.

“I think our daily expense is on the high side,” Facebook user Jane Koh wrote. “The food is so expensive and not nice.” Attached to her post was a photo of a green plate serving white rice, a fried drumstick, and a few pieces of breaded dory. Ms Koh also attached a receipt to the post, showing viewers the breakdown of her bill, totalling S$8.64 after a 10 per cent reward discount.

The fried chicken and ikan laying / dory fish cost $4.20 each, while the rice cost $1.20. Without the customer’s discount, she would have had to pay $9.60.

A handful of online users responded to the post, sharing their two cents. “[I] totally agree,” said one. “Sometimes the food is so badly prepared that we wonder if they’re cooked by children. Just so unappetising and inedible.”

See also  Economists predict 2024 GDP growth to be 2.3%

“The serving is so pathetic yet expensive,” wrote another.

Still, a third zeroed in on the price of the rice. “Rice for $1.20,” he commented. “Is it made of gold?”

In similar news, another online user took to a complaint forum in January to express his shock over allegedly being charged $3.80 for two pieces of bread when the same store had a “Buy 3 for S$3.50” promo. “If you’re running a business, shouldn’t the math and pricing make a little more common sense?” he wrote.

See also: Store offers ‘3 for $3.50’ bread promo, but cashier allegedly charged customer $3.80 for 2

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

Featured News In the Hood

‘Been jobless since May 2024. What do you think?’ — Singaporeans weigh in on job market

February 6, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
In the Hood

33yo male says health is declining because of job, sometimes works till 1 or 2 am

February 5, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
In the Hood

‘I went to a party and was asked to pay $36 for 3 pieces of fried chicken’ — Man asks if it’s normal for host to charge guests for food

February 5, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario

You missed

Business

Euroclear Bank receives approval for Singapore branch licence, expanding presence in Asia-Pacific

February 6, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Startups

Singapore’s tech startups saw dramatic funding decline in 2024

February 6, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Singapore News

Singapore ranks 9th in QS World Future Skills Index, 3rd in Asia-Pacific

February 6, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Malaysia

Malaysia cautions against hasty responses to US tariffs and remains committed to trade partnerships

February 6, 2025 JARA CARBALLO

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.