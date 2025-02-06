SINGAPORE: On Monday (Feb 3), an online user took to a complaint group to express her shock at the price she was charged for a meal. The customer shared a receipt showing she was charged S$8.64 for serving rice, chicken, and dory.

“I think our daily expense is on the high side,” Facebook user Jane Koh wrote. “The food is so expensive and not nice.” Attached to her post was a photo of a green plate serving white rice, a fried drumstick, and a few pieces of breaded dory. Ms Koh also attached a receipt to the post, showing viewers the breakdown of her bill, totalling S$8.64 after a 10 per cent reward discount.

The fried chicken and ikan laying / dory fish cost $4.20 each, while the rice cost $1.20. Without the customer’s discount, she would have had to pay $9.60.

A handful of online users responded to the post, sharing their two cents. “[I] totally agree,” said one. “Sometimes the food is so badly prepared that we wonder if they’re cooked by children. Just so unappetising and inedible.”

“The serving is so pathetic yet expensive,” wrote another.

Still, a third zeroed in on the price of the rice. “Rice for $1.20,” he commented. “Is it made of gold?”

In similar news, another online user took to a complaint forum in January to express his shock over allegedly being charged $3.80 for two pieces of bread when the same store had a “Buy 3 for S$3.50” promo. “If you’re running a business, shouldn’t the math and pricing make a little more common sense?” he wrote.

