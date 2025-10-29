‘Thank you for your heart,’ Simonboy tells Benny Se Teo after the chef apologised for his remarks about Megan Khung

SINGAPORE: With the recently released findings of a review panel on how the case of Megan Khung was handled, it’s unsurprising that it gave rise to strong feelings from many, including the well-known chef Benny Se Teo.

However, Mr Teo appears to regret the remarks he made about the little girl’s tragic death, and apologised in a social media post on Oct 24, taking back his earlier comments.

In turn, Meghan’s father, Khung Wei Nan, known in Singapore to many as Simoboy, left a vulnerable and gracious comment on the chef’s post, accepting his apology and showing understanding for where Mr Teo’s feelings had come from.

Both Mr Teo and Mr Khung have overcome drug addiction and now lead lives that inspire others to do the same.

A one-time heroin addict who spent over a decade in and out of jail, Mr Teo helps other ex-convicts and at-risk youths, many of whom have remade their lives working in his restaurants. Mr Khung turned his own life around after 16 years of drug addiction and is now a well-known influencer and entrepreneur.

On his apology post, Mr Teo wrote, “I would like to correct and retract my earlier comments regarding this case… I spoke out of emotion and without verifying the facts, and I sincerely apologise to the individuals involved …

“It was wrong of me to make assumptions and express such strong opinions before understanding the full situation … I should have gotten my facts right before commenting … I take full responsibility for my words and deeply regret any misunderstanding or hurt they may have caused.”

He also posted a screenshot of an article from Mothership about Meghan’s case.

A few hours after Mr Teo’s post, Mr Khung commented, beginning by saying that he had looked up to the chef over a decade ago when Mr Khung still struggled with drugs and was living in a halfway house.

“Seeing you coming to visit your brothers at the furniture side, that time I always told myself that I want to become like you one day and kick away the addiction and be successful to let everyone know that even an ex-drug addict can make a change and turn things around,” he added.

He went on to acknowledge that he had been “very affected” by the chef’s previous post, especially because he had looked up to him for so long.

However, he added: “But after reading this post, I really never regret looking up to you because you didn’t have to apologise, yet you still did. I am not perfect myself, so who am I to hold grudges towards you when you express your anger due to the love for my child? I accept this post with open arms and thank you for your heart. Take care and God bless big brother.” /TISG

