Thai man shoots his wife dead before killing herself after she refused to share him with his other wives

CHIANG MAI, THAILAND: A man in Chiang Mai, Thailand shot his third wife dead before killing himself on Saturday (19 July) after a dispute.

According to Thai publication Thaiger, the woman was unaware that the man was still living with his first two wives and had ten children. She wanted to return to her hometown in anger but he refused to let her leave, triggering an argument that turned fatal.

The man’s two other wives were apparently present at the time of the dispute and tried to intervene, but they died from their injuries.

The incident took place around 10.15pm in the evening. When police arrived at the scene, they found the bodies of the 43-year-old man and his 36-year-old wife, as well as a 9mm pistol.

According to preliminary investigations, the man had a good relationship with his two wives, and there was a photo showing him posing with them both of them. He also had five children with each of his first two wives.

His third wife had been previously married but her husband had passed her away, leaving her with two children.

Investigations are ongoing. The families of the deceased intend to hold a funeral on Monday (21 July).