// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, July 21, 2025
29.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Thaiger
International
1 min.Read

Thai man shoots his wife dead before killing herself after she refused to share him with his other wives

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

CHIANG MAI, THAILAND: A man in Chiang Mai, Thailand shot his third wife dead before killing himself on Saturday (19 July) after a dispute.

According to Thai publication Thaiger, the woman was unaware that the man was still living with his first two wives and had ten children. She wanted to return to her hometown in anger but he refused to let her leave, triggering an argument that turned fatal.

The man’s two other wives were apparently present at the time of the dispute and tried to intervene, but they died from their injuries.

The incident took place around 10.15pm in the evening. When police arrived at the scene, they found the bodies of the 43-year-old man and his 36-year-old wife, as well as a 9mm pistol.

According to preliminary investigations, the man had a good relationship with his two wives, and there was a photo showing him posing with them both of them. He also had five children with each of his first two wives.

See also  Bushfires reach Melbourne as heatwave fans Australia blazes

His third wife had been previously married but her husband had passed her away, leaving her with two children.

Investigations are ongoing. The families of the deceased intend to hold a funeral on Monday (21 July).

Hot this week

SG Economy

AI could help Singapore sustain 3% annual GDP growth despite ageing population: Morgan Stanley

SINGAPORE: Artificial intelligence (AI) could help Singapore maintain annual...
Jobs

Delay in salary hikes lead to higher turnover rates at Singapore companies

SINGAPORE: Nearly half of employers in Singapore are reporting...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

© The Independent Singapore