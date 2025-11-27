// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, November 27, 2025
Temasek-owned Seviora Group brings Pavilion Capital on board, lifting AUM to about S$94B

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: Temasek-owned Seviora Group announced that it would bring Pavilion Capital into its platform, lifting the group’s combined assets under management (AUM) to about US$72 billion (S$94 billion).

In its press release on Wednesday (Nov 26), Seviora said Pavilion Capital will retain its brand and maintain its pan-Asia investment strategy focus while marketing its products under the group.

Pavilion Capital CEO Tow Heng Tan will oversee the transition before retiring on March 31, 2026, while the combined platform will report to Seviora Holdings CEO Gabriel Lim.

Mr Lim said the move reinforces Seviora’s ambition to become Asia’s leading asset management group.

The proposed integration, pending regulatory approval, is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026).

The Singapore-headquartered independent asset management group managed about US$63 billion as of Sept 30 and owns asset managers including Fullerton Fund Management and SeaTown Holdings International.

Reuters reported the move came after Temasek unveiled in August its biggest structural overhaul plan, to start operating under three new units from April—Temasek Global Investments, Temasek Singapore, and Temasek Partnership Solutions. This is to make decision-making more agile amid geopolitical and market shifts.

Seviora will remain Temasek’s primary asset management platform under the new structure. /TISG

