Temasek backs up CAG chairman Liew Mun Leong

- Advertisement -

In a statement on Tuesday (Sep 8), investment company Temasek Holdings said that its senior international business adviser Liew Mun Leong has made contributions to both the public service and the private sector in Singapore.

An Indonesian foreign domestic worker, who was acquitted by a High Court on Friday (Sept 4), said that she forgives her former employer, Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong, for accusing her of stealing from his family.

Ms Parti was sentenced to 26 months’ jail in March 2019 after she was found guilty in a district court of stealing S$34,000 worth of items from Mr Liew’s family.

The foreign domestic worker had expressed unhappiness at being made to do the additional work of cleaning the house and office of Mr Liew’s son Karl Liew. When Ms Parti threatened to complain to MOM after her sudden termination, Mr Liew and his son followed up with a police report to prevent her return to Singapore to make the complaint.

- Advertisement -

Mr Liew is also the chairman of Changi Airport Group and Surbana Jurong and faced much backlash about his and his family’s motivations in making a police report against Ms Parti.

Responding to media queries from the Straits Times, Temasek International chief executive Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara said on Tuesday (Sept 8): “There are many individuals who have contributed to both public service and to the private sector in Singapore for the benefit of Singapore and our population as a whole. (Mr Liew) is one of those persons, and his track record at CapitaLand, at Changi Airport Group, and at Surbana Jurong attest to that.”

Mr Pillay said he would not comment further, and said: “I think we should hear from Mr Liew on his side of the issue, and not come quick to judgment until we’ve heard all sides of things.” /TISG