SINGAPORE: Eight telemedicine providers are currently under investigation by the Ministry of Health (MOH) for potential lapses in clinical care and complaints related to inappropriate advertising practices.

According to the recent Singapore Business Review report, the investigations focus on serious issues, including doctors issuing prescriptions and medical certificates without conducting proper clinical assessments, skipping video consultations for first-time patients, and promoting unnecessary telemedicine services.

These practices have raised concerns over the quality and integrity of healthcare provided through virtual platforms.

Three of the investigations have already concluded, resulting in enforcement actions. In one high-profile case, MaNaDr had its Outpatient Medical Service licence revoked due to severe violations.

Other providers faced a range of penalties, from brief suspensions to stern warnings, reflecting the gravity of the breaches.

Furthermore, some of the medical practitioners involved have been referred to the Singapore Medical Council for potential violations of professional standards, which could lead to further disciplinary actions.

The Ministry of Health has reiterated its commitment to taking firm enforcement actions to protect the public and ensure that telemedicine services meet the highest clinical standards.

MOH is also encouraging the public to raise concerns and provide feedback through its online channels to help address issues related to telemedicine practices.

In another health-related development, Singapore is set to strengthen its defence against infectious diseases with the creation of a new agency dedicated to public health protection.

As per the SBR report, the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) will be officially established in the first half of 2025, following the passage of a key bill on January 7.

The CDA will play a critical role in safeguarding the nation’s health by leading efforts in disease prevention, preparation, detection, and management.

It will serve as the country’s primary agency for tackling future infectious disease threats. Drawing on the expertise of the Ministry of Health, the Health Promotion Board, and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, the CDA aims to consolidate resources and streamline efforts in combating health crises.