Teenager stabbed another man in the neck with scissors at SIM campus

SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old man, appeared in court today (1 July) on charges of voluntarily causing hurt with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred at the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) campus in Clementi yesterday (30 June).

Thevendran Rao Rejendran allegedly stabbed Ruban Raj Tamil Arasan, the victim, in the neck with a weapon believed to be scissors at approximately 12:12pm. The motive behind the attack remains unknown at this time.

Authorities swiftly responded to the scene and apprehended the suspect. The severity of the victim’s injuries has not been disclosed.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with some calling for heightened security measures and vigilance within educational institutions. Investigations, meanwhile, are ongoing.

