Home News Teenager stabbed another man in the neck with scissors at SIM campus

Teenager stabbed another man in the neck with scissors at SIM campus

Photo: Google Maps
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
By Jewel Stolarchuk

Thevendran Rao Rejendran allegedly stabbed Ruban Raj Tamil Arasan, the victim, in the neck with a weapon believed to be scissors at approximately 12:12pm. The motive behind the attack remains unknown at this time.

SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old man, appeared in court today (1 July) on charges of voluntarily causing hurt with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred at the Singapore Institute of Management (SIM) campus in Clementi yesterday (30 June).

Thevendran Rao Rejendran allegedly stabbed Ruban Raj Tamil Arasan, the victim, in the neck with a weapon believed to be scissors at approximately 12:12pm. The motive behind the attack remains unknown at this time.

Authorities swiftly responded to the scene and apprehended the suspect. The severity of the victim’s injuries has not been disclosed.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with some calling for heightened security measures and vigilance within educational institutions. Investigations, meanwhile, are ongoing.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore