Tech tsunami: AI rewrites Singapore’s PMET playbook

SINGAPORE – Artificial Intelligence (AI) is quickly changing Singapore’s professional landscape. This shift brings new opportunities as well as significant challenges for the workforce, according to recent analyses.

2025 is seeing AI dramatically reshape the professional, managerial, executive, and technical (PMET) sector, which makes up nearly 39% of Singapore’s labour market. AI tools like Salesforce’s Agentforce are streamlining complex tasks. A 2024 AWS study shows that 95% of workers expect AI skills to improve job efficiency and possibly raise salaries by over 25%.

The National AI Strategy 2.0 aims to triple the number of AI practitioners to 15,000, focusing on high-skill sectors such as management, engineering, and healthcare. Workforce development programmes have already trained over 231,000 workers in digital skills. The government is providing more grants to help keep the workforce competitive.

Emerging technologies create a mixed story. While AI improves productivity in professional roles, about 38.6% of workers, especially in administrative jobs, may face displacement. Women and younger workers in technical roles are particularly at risk from automation. This raises important concerns about income disparities and workforce equity.

Economic forecasts remain positive. AI is expected to add S$193.8 billion to Singapore’s economy by 2030, which is about a quarter of its 2023 GDP. The Infocomm Media Development Authority actively promotes ethical AI frameworks to ensure responsible use of technology. Seventy-six per cent of baby boomers show interest in AI training programmes.

But significant challenges persist. Seventy-four per cent of employers struggle to find talent with AI skills, highlighting a persistent skills gap. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) face a harder time with AI integration, even as government schemes (e.g. Digital Enterprise Blueprint) try to create more inclusive technological pathways.

The transformation of the workforce requires workers to be highly adaptable. Professionals need to shift from traditional executors to strategic orchestrators. This shift demands continuous learning and comfort with technology.

AI is maturing from a basic tool into a phenomenon that reshapes workflows. It’s also prompting a major rethink of work itself.

With AI challenging professional norms worldwide, Singapore’s approach is being watched by others — business executives and policymakers — grappling with the same challenges. And also attracting the attention of those looking to manage the effects of technological disruption.

The emphasis on managing the impact of AI on PMETs through workforce planning and skills development is a cautious strategy. As Singapore navigates the intricate relationship between technology, labour, and economic expansion, it might be finding a workable strategy.