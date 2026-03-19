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Singapore News
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Taxi and ride-hailing fares in Singapore may rise as fuel prices climb amid Middle East tensions

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: There has been increased pressure on taxi and private-hire car drivers as the local fuel prices keep on climbing due to the Middle East conflict. Experts warn that fares may continue to rise to ease the strain on operators and drivers.

Over the past two weeks, local petrol prices have risen by an average of 20%. Operators like ComfortDelGro had previously announced that there would be a driver surcharge to passengers who book rides through the Zig app. Furthermore, others like Grab have also taken similar measures to lessen the burden on drivers.

Due to this increase, experts also believe that other businesses will follow and take these kinds of protective measures. Businesses like local car rental businesses were affected as well.  The car-sharing platform GetGo declared that it will increase its per-kilometre rate by S$0.05.

Experts added that even though there are many ways possible to respond to this concern, the end result would likely be increased fares for consumers.

See also  Asian markets defy turmoil; stocks and dollar surge even as oil prices climb

Given the possibility of a price increase, members of the public now decide whether they need to take a ride. In a report by 8world, one citizen commented: “If the weather is really hot, the reason we chose to take a taxi here is because of the heat. Actually, we could have walked a short distance to the bus stop.”

Another noted, “I usually only take Grab when I oversleep for work or when I’m in a rush. Otherwise, I try to take public transportation as much as possible.”

Drivers are continuously monitoring the local fuel prices and choosing to avail services from gas stations with lower prices.

Similarly, the growing tension in the Middle East is putting so much pressure on local private bus operators as well. It was reported that small- and medium-sized operators may not be able to survive for more than six months if the situation continues to worsen and existing contracts can’t be adjusted anymore.

See also  S'pore to contribute S$27.7m to IMF for low-income countries coping with Covid-19, MPs show support

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