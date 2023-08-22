Tan Cheng Bock shares cryptic FB post on Nomination Day while holding a photo of his own book

SINGAPORE: On Nomination Day (Aug 22), Tan Cheng Bock took to social media, sharing a rather cryptic Facebook post.

The Chairman of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) and 2011 Presidential candidate posted a photo of him watching the Nomination Day proceedings on television while holding his book. Dr Tan was holding his book on the 2011 Presidential Elections titled ‘We took them on’.

He captioned the photo: “We still have one chance for change”.

Dr Tan garnered 737,128 valid votes to Dr Tony Tan’s 744,398, which resulted in the latter becoming Singapore’s seventh president with a margin of just 0.34 per cent of the total votes cast.

Speaking to about 100 supporters who had stayed on at Jurong East Stadium until the results were announced at 4.30 am, Dr Tan Cheng Bock added, “So now I hope this election has set Singaporeans thinking, the responsibility in choosing somebody they like, not somebody they endorse, so this is something I find quite good.’

And as the 71-year-old presented himself as a “unifying figure for Singapore”, he thanked his supporters in his short two-minute speech and told them to return home to rest; he assured them he would continue to engage Singaporeans.

“We must be together, right? In our own special way, we must always be a family, okay? … Please go and rest; we’ll come back again,” said Dr Tan to cheers and applause from his supporters.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Dr Tan for comment. /TISG

