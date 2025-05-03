Tan Cheng Bock is expected to lose Jurong West-West Coast GRC as per sample count

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Progress Singapore Party (PSP) founder and chair Tan Cheng Bock is expected to lose his final electoral fight, as per the sample count at Jurong West-West Coast GRC that was released this evening (May 3).

The PAP has been sweeping several wards, in both group wards and single seats, as Singaporeans appear to be giving Prime Minister Lawrence Wong a resounding mandate.

Dr Tan’s team for West Coast narrowly lost to the incumbent People’s Action Party (PAP) with 48.31% of the vote. This time, his team registered only 39 per cent of the vote to the PAP’s 61 per cent, according to the sample count.

The PSP team for Choa Chu Kang GRC performed similarly with 37 per cent of the vote compared to the PAP’s 63 per cent.

- Advertisement -

The Red Dot United (RDU) team for Nee Soon GRC walked away with 26 per cent of the vote, compared to the PAP’s 74 per cent. The RDU team for Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC received 24 per cent of the vote, compared to the PAP’s 76 per cent, while the RDU team for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC received 20 per cent of the vote compared to the PAP’s 80 per cent.

In a closely watched fight, the PAP won 67 per cent of the vote at Sembawang GRC as per the sample count, against the SDP team’s 31 per cent. National Solidarity Party (NSP), which mounted a controversial third bid for the ward, is expected to lose its election deposit. It clinched only 2 per cent of the vote.

Ang Mo Kio GRC also saw a three-cornered fight, with the PAP winning almost 80 per cent of the vote. The new political party, Singapore United Party, received 11 per cent of the vote, and the People’s Power Party got 10 per cent of the vote.

The Singapore People’s Party team for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC walked away with a quarter of the votes, according to the sample count, while the Singapore Democratic Alliance team for Pasir Ris-Changi GRC earned 33 per cent of the vote.

- Advertisement -

The People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR) received 19 per cent of the vote at Tanjong Pagar GRC, compared to the PAP’s 81 per cent. The PAR team for Jalan Besar GRC performed better, with a quarter of votes compared to the PAP’s 75 per cent.

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) team for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC earned 26 per cent of the vote, as per the sample count, compared to the winning 74 per cent of the vote earned by the PAP team led by the PM himself.

The Workers’ Party (WP) is expected to continue its hold over Aljunied GRC, Sengkang GRC, and Hougang SMC, with a winning 59 per cent, 56 per cent, and 63 per cent of the vote respectively at each ward.

The WP is also mounting close fights at Punggol GRC, Tampines GRC, East Coast GRC, and Jalan Kayu SMC.

- Advertisement -

At Punggol, the PAP is in the lead with 54 per cent compared to the WP team’s 46 per cent. The PAP is leading with 59 per cent at East Coast GRC, compared to the PAP’s 41 per cent.

Tampines GRC is facing a four-cornered fight, but two of the opposition parties are expected to lose their deposits. The PAP is leading with 53 per cent of the vote as per the sample count, with the WP trailing the incumbents with 46 per cent of the vote. The People’s Power Party received just one per cent of the vote, and the NSP has registered zero per cent of the vote, as per the sample count.