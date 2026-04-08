‘Take public transport first’: Gan Kim Yong faces criticism over energy-saving tips

SINGAPORE: Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong is drawing widespread backlash online after he suggested in Parliament that Singaporeans can help save electricity by using fans instead of air-conditioning units and by taking public transport instead of driving.

Netizens on social media, online forums, and messaging groups are asking whether the DPM and his fellow ministers will lead by example and opt to take buses and trains and turn off the air-con in Parliament to do their part.

The controversy erupted on Tuesday (April 7) after Mr Gan suggested ways in which Singaporeans can help conserve electricity, while speaking in Parliament about rising fuel and electricity costs amid ongoing disruptions to global energy supplies linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

He outlined measures the Government has taken to cushion the impact of global uncertainties, including convening the Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee, strengthening ties with countries such as Australia and New Zealand, building up inventories and diversifying supply sources.

While emphasising that support measures would continue for households and businesses, Mr Gan said Singaporeans must also do their part.

Mr Gan, who was dubbed the ruling party’s “taskforce man” during the general election last May, suggested that households could cut electricity usage by opting for fans instead of air-conditioning, taking public transport instead of driving, and using climate vouchers to purchase more energy-efficient appliances.

The backlash was swift. Many Singaporeans questioned online whether Mr Gan and his colleagues would adopt the same measures themselves.

Several netizens called on political leaders to “lead by example,” asking whether Parliament would switch off its air-conditioning or whether ministers would begin commuting by bus or train. Others described the remarks as “tone-deaf” and “out of touch,” with some suggesting they reflected a disconnect between policymakers and ordinary citizens.

Calls for ministers to “lead by example” were repeated frequently, with questions being raised about the ministers’ own habits. Some asked how they travelled to Parliament or whether they used fans at home, while others remarked that such advice was being delivered from within fully air-conditioned environments.

The tone of the responses ranged from frustration to ridicule, with many asserting that policies and recommendations should be accompanied by visible action from those making them.

Some remarks highlighted what they saw as the simplicity of the suggestion, with users saying such ideas could be proposed by “any kid,” while others mocked the logic by extending it to extremes, such as using candles instead of lighting or walking everywhere instead of using transport.

Some commenters also took aim at broader governance issues, suggesting cost-saving measures such as reducing the number of political office holders or switching off the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system to save costs.

Quite a few pages on Facebook are also resharing a comment Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon made over a decade ago on having two cars.

During the Punggol East by-election in 2013, Dr Koh was asked why he owns two cars. Koh responded, “Well, everybody has a car, we have two — my wife drives one, I drive one. We are both professionals; we need to travel.”

Read some of the top comments gaining traction online here:

Kamal Bhai: So for the next parliment sitting, i hope they will install fans on every table. Just off the aircon inside the parliament. No need to put on coats. Just wear t-shirt will do. You guys show the examples. Kenny Shem: Parliament should be held at Hong Lim park to save aircon since so many MPs fall asleep during parliament because of the cozy aircon. Chartered buses will be provided to all the MP with school catering bento sets provided. Dmdondon Ray: As a role model, could we begin by turning off the air conditioning at Parliament House while debates and speeches are being given? Robin Ho: Can the parliament take the lead and use fan instead of central cooling system? Frankly Speaking: I also got many suggestions to save money. We can have 0 mayors and ministers of states and lesser cabinet ministers. Hau Tzeng Au Yeong: Which minister going to be the first to start taking MRT? Kunal V.j: We kindly request that all governmental bodies demonstrate leadership by utilizing fans and public transportation. Lim Guan Seng: I don’t see any fans in parliament. Justin Dilinger: May I ask how did they go to the Parliament today? Illeana Isabella: Did they use fans in Parliament? Ken Ken: Can all PAP mp meet at one place and broad bus to parliament meeting ? Zedrick LaVend: Sooo can he do that? Live without aircon. Not asking him to take public transport for security reasons but he can work without aircon? Christopher Sow: So during Parliament meeting, switch off the Aircon and use fans, that’s what he saying! Mag Kan: Lead by example. Use fans in parliament. All ministers take bus/trains. Mohd Yazid Bin Treemoh: Lead by example not just talk to us on what to do… take public transport first… Mizah Husaini: That one any kid also can come up with that idea… Bobby Alfonso De Perciks: Let’s check whether each mp uses fans at home. Opppsss i forgot they have money. Ah Wong San: Parliament in session use what? air con or fan?