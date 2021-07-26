Taiwanese Singer Lu Xue Rui Lost 31kg In 6 Months

- Advertisement -

Taipei — If you are looking for some fitspiration and motivation to get rid of the extra pandemic weight, look no further. Taiwanese singer Lu Xue Rui, who is best known for participating in the first season of singing competition One Million Star in 2007 recently revealed that he managed to shed 31kg in six months following a health examination which showed some worrying results.

Lu, 33, shared that he had gone for a health checkup at the beginning of the year. He discovered that he has high blood pressure and high cholesterol as well as other health problems. The singer then decided to embark on a diet. Unfortunately, he was not a fan of clean meals. The thought of chicken breast was not exciting at all. So, he decided to consult a professional dietician who tailor-made a diet plan for him.

According to 8days.sg, Lu did not share the details in his post but he did respond to a netizen’s comment asking for more tips, revealing that his diet “wasn’t anything special”.

“I merely cut down on the amount of food I was eating gradually,” he wrote, adding that his diet plan essentially allowed him to reduce his calorie intake, while still being able to indulge in good food and wine.

You heard that right, wine.

Besides making changes to his diet, Lu also introduced some changes to his lifestyle. One of it is that instead of staying up all night and only going to be when the sun rises, Lu now goes to sleep by 2 AM. This also ensures that he has enough rest and that his body has enough time to recharge itself. In addition, it reduces the temptation to have supper.

“I’ve never added “losing weight” as a goal in my own plans. I only made changes to my usual working habits, as well as my lifestyle and quality of life,” he wrote on Instagram. “But I’m still very happy [with my weight loss].”

