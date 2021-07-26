Entertainment Celebrity Taiwanese Singer Lu Xue Rui Lost 31kg In 6 Months

Taiwanese Singer Lu Xue Rui Lost 31kg In 6 Months

After a slew of health problems, the singer decided to embark on a diet

Lu Xue Rui's before and after photos. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Taipei — If you are looking for some fitspiration and motivation to get rid of the extra pandemic weight, look no further. Taiwanese Lu Xue Rui, who is best known for participating in the first season of singing competition One Million Star in 2007 recently revealed that he managed to shed 31kg in six months following a examination which showed some worrying results.

Lu, 33, shared that he had gone for a health checkup at the beginning of the year. He discovered that he has high and high cholesterol as well as other health problems. The singer then decided to embark on a diet. Unfortunately, he was not a fan of clean meals. The thought of chicken breast was not exciting at all. So, he decided to consult a professional dietician who tailor-made a diet plan for him.

According to 8days.sg, Lu did not share the details in his post but he did respond to a netizen’s comment asking for more tips, revealing that his diet “wasn’t anything special”.

“I merely cut down on the amount of food I was eating gradually,” he wrote, adding that his diet plan essentially allowed him to reduce his calorie intake, while still being able to indulge in good food and wine.

- Advertisement -

You heard that right, wine.

Besides making changes to his diet, Lu also introduced some changes to his lifestyle. One of it is that instead of staying up all night and only going to be when the sun rises, Lu now goes to sleep by 2 AM. This also ensures that he has enough rest and that his body has enough time to recharge itself. In addition, it reduces the temptation to have supper.

“I’ve never added “losing weight” as a goal in my own plans. I only made changes to my usual working habits, as well as my lifestyle and quality of life,” he wrote on Instagram. “But I’m still very happy [with my ].”
/TISGFollow us on Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Woman refuses to let delivery rider into lift, says “I don’t share lift”

Singapore — A delivery rider had a rude shock after he encountered a woman who refused to let him into a lift at an HDB block. He shared about the encounter in a Facebook group named "Complaint Singapore" along with a video...
View Post
Featured News

“A complicated flow chart just for dining out?”, Netizens confused by infographic of new dining regulations hours before announcement of dine-in prohibition

After an infographic laying out the decided dine-in regulations amid the rise in local Covid-19 transmission cases in Singapore was shared online, netizens expressed their confusion over the "complicated" set of rules. Interestingly, hours after this infographic was posted, a new set...
View Post
Featured News

Netizens slam MOE director-general for touting ‘resilience’ of RVHS students back in school

Singapore — After the shocking killing of a 13-year-old boy at River Valley High School on Monday (Jul 19) occurred, 97 per cent of the students were back in school on Wednesday, according to Mr Wong Siew Hoong, the Ministry of...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent