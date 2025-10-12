// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, October 12, 2025
Singapore
Photo: Taiwan President Lai Ching-te / YT Screengrab
Asia
1 min.Read

Taiwan unveils ‘T-Dome’ air defence plan in defiant National Day speech amid rising China tensions

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

TAIPEI: During Taiwan’s National Day celebrations, President Lai Ching-te announced a bold new step in strengthening the island’s defences: the development of a cutting-edge, multi-layered air defence shield known as “T-Dome.” Designed to counter growing military threats from China, the system is already drawing comparisons to Israel’s Iron Dome.

“This increase in defence spending has a purpose,” President Lai told the crowd, earning a wave of applause. “It’s not just necessary—it’s essential to confronting enemy threats and advancing our own defence capabilities.”

Although Lai didn’t dive into technical details, officials say the T-Dome will be a comprehensive, multi-tiered system capable of detecting and intercepting a wide range of airborne threats. It will build on the strengths of Taiwan’s current defences, including U.S.-made Patriot missiles and the locally developed Sky Bow systems.

Just last month, Taiwan introduced the Chiang-Kong missile, which can target mid-range ballistic threats at higher altitudes than the Patriot system, marking a significant leap in Taiwan’s interception capabilities.

A special military budget to accelerate the T-Dome’s development is expected to be proposed by the end of the year.

Taiwan’s renewed military focus comes as Beijing ramps up pressure—both political and military—claiming the self-governed island as part of its territory.

President Lai used his speech to double down on Taiwan’s commitment to peace—but not at the cost of its safety. Lai also called on Beijing to give up the threat of force and seek peaceful coexistence across the Taiwan Strait.

China quickly repulsed. Foreign Ministry representative Guo Jiakun responded to Lai’s statement, calling him a “war-maker” and condemning him for encouraging separatism. China restated its posture that reconsolidation or reintegration is vital to guaranteeing lasting amity.

The US, Taiwan’s major security ally, reacted with positivity to Lai’s statement. A U.S. administration official voiced support for Taiwan’s right to self-defence, saying routine political speeches shouldn’t be used as excuses for military intimidation.

Washington has consistently urged peaceful dialogue while backing Taiwan’s efforts to build a strong, independent defence strategy.

With the launch of T-Dome, Taiwan sends a strong message: It will not yield amid escalating pressures and coercion. However, it is leaving the door open for harmony—hoping that pre-emption, not hostility, will keep the future protected.

