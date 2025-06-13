Tada driver calls police after drunk passenger vomits in car and refuses to pay cleaning fee

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: A Tada driver has lodged a police complaint after a passenger vomited in her vehicle and refused to pay for the cleaning charges incurred, despite the platform’s guidelines requiring riders to compensate for such incidents.

Speaking to Stomp, the driver said the incident took place in the early hours of May 31. She had picked up the passenger at 1.52am outside Forum The Shopping Mall on Orchard Road. The destination was Edgefield Plains in Punggol.

Upon reaching the drop-off point, the passenger, who appeared intoxicated, allegedly vomited on the floor mat of the car. The driver shared photos with Stomp showing the mess left behind, as well as an image of the passenger seated on a bench at the Housing Board estate after the ride.

“I called the police on the spot,” the driver said, “and two policemen attended to the case, but they were unable to get him to make the payment either.”

According to the driver, she took the car for cleaning later that same day at a Caltex station along MacPherson Road. The professional cleaning cost her $70 — a significant loss compared to the $25.80 she had earned from the trip.

On June 5, the driver filed a formal police report. The report read: “Passenger was drunk and vomited in my car and refused to pay for the cleaning fees… Tada advised me to make a police report so that they can reimburse me for the cleaning fees.”

She later shared a screenshot of an email she received from Tada on June 9, which stated: “We understand that the passenger remains unresponsive despite the best efforts of Tada to recover the amount for the cleaning fee. However, in view of your support towards our platform, we would, on a goodwill basis, reimburse 50 per cent of the cleaning fee to you.”

Expressing her frustration, the driver told Stomp, “Police report made, but Tada can only reimburse 50 per cent of the cleaning fees.”

According to the Tada Driver-Partners Community Guidelines, passengers are required to pay $70 if they cause permanent or semi-permanent stains or odours, such as from vomiting, that necessitate professional cleaning.

The policy advises drivers to collect the fee directly or submit a cleaning receipt to Tada within 48 hours if the rider fails to pay. Tada would then attempt to recover the payment, during which the rider would be temporarily barred from making new bookings.

In this case, the driver followed protocol, including providing a receipt and making a police report, but was still left to bear half the cleaning cost.