Saturday, August 16, 2025
Singapore
Photo: Instagram/m_phelps00
Sports
2 min.Read

Swimming legend Michael Phelps expresses frustration to US Swimming’s ‘poor leadership’

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

Michael Phelps has criticised the leaders of USA Swimming and expressed his opinions on how the organisation has been exhibiting ‘poor leadership’. 

On social media, the 23-time Olympic gold medalist started his sentiments by disclosing that he has utmost respect for the US swimmers who are representing the country at the World Championships. He clarified that his criticisms are not in any way directed at them, because he understands and honours their hard work to represent the country. 

“My criticism is about the system, its leadership, and how it’s failing,” the former member of the swimming team said. “There have always been cracks in the system, but in the last nine years, I’ve seen those cracks grow,” he added. 

Phelps then went on by sharing his experience back when he was part of the swimming team in Rio back in 2016, where the team won 57% of the medals. He compared the results to last year’s Paris Olympics and pinpointed the huge difference. 

“Fast forward eight years to Paris, where Team USA won only 44% of the medals they had the opportunity to win in the pool, the lowest percentage the sport had seen since the 1988 Olympics,” Phelps narrated. 

He then stated that the cause of the changes has been the leadership of USA Swimming. Phelps declared: “Poor leadership trickles down and can impact an organisation at every level.” 

He also addressed that when he voiced out his concerns to the organisation, he felt that nobody wanted to talk about how ‘broken’ the USA Swimming has become. 

“If we don’t talk about it, it won’t get fixed,” Phelps declared. 

“Swimming to me was always about more than just medals–it’s supposed to be an environment that builds champions in and out of the pool.” 

Furthermore, he remarked that he wanted to be part of the solution, and that he still cares and is ‘not ready to give up.’ 

With this, Phelps suggested the next steps that he would like the USA Swimming Board of Directors and USA Swimming staff to take. The steps include a whole independent review of USA Swimming’s Board of Directors and its organisation as a whole, streamlining athlete services and developing a proactive, athlete-first way to support athletes competing in the sport, and focusing on strengthening the grassroots level of swimming. 

Phelps concluded his narrative by stating: “My door is open and there is work to be done.” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00)

 Netizens showed their support by commenting on the post. 

One comment stated: “Well said. Proud of you for continuing to change and evoke the sport of swimming. Keep going!”

Another comment said: “You’re a true leader, and this is an incredibly thought-out statement. Real leaders like you are how CHANGE truly comes. All respect 👊” 

One more comment shared: “Well thought out, actionable, and reasonable. Well said, MP.”

