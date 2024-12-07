KOREA: According to Allpop, singer and actress Suzy shared insights into her journey in music, highlighting her evolving perspective as an artist.

Suzy appeared in a teaser for KBS’s official YouTube channel on Dec 4th for Moving Voices, a music travel reality show on KBS 2TV in Germany.

This music variety program showcases prominent K-pop artists exploring global music and cultures, aiming to reconnect with their artistic roots.

Following a successful season in Spain, the German edition includes Suzy, Sunwoo Jung-a, ATEEZ’s Hongjoong and Jongho, Sohyang, Henry, Zai.Ro, and Nau Lee, who will head to Munich for a unique busking adventure.

Artistic growth

Suzy discussed her career in the teaser, saying, “I made my debut in 2010. Over time, instead of feeling compelled to let everyone know about my work, I began releasing music only when it felt right for me. As a result, my pace in releasing albums has slowed down a bit.”

Her candid remarks shed light on her artistic growth and the importance of authenticity in her craft.

The show Moving Voices continues to provide a platform for K-pop artists to engage in cultural exchange while rediscovering themselves through music.

With its focus on intimate performances and global cultural exploration, the German season promises a memorable journey for artists and viewers.

Vibrant new setting

Moving Voices in Germany is set to premiere on Dec 7 at 10:40 pm KST, offering fans a glimpse into these talented performers’ personal and professional experiences in a vibrant new setting.

Bae Suzy, often referred to as Suzy, is a multi-talented South Korean celebrity known for her work as a singer, actress, and model. Suzy gained initial fame as a member of the popular girl group Miss A under JYP Entertainment.

The group’s hits, including “Bad Girl Good Girl” and “Hush,” helped them attain considerable fame. Even after Miss A’s disbandment, Suzy continued her solo music career, releasing popular tracks like “Dream” and “Only You.”