Friday, November 14, 2025
Back of an old person in a path walk.
Photo: Depositphotos/zanuckcalilus(for illustration purposes only)
Health & Fitness
Survey finds older men with chronic illnesses face higher risk of osteoporosis, yet few receive treatment

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A new local survey has found that older men living with chronic diseases face a significantly higher risk of developing osteoporosis, but the majority remain undiagnosed and untreated.

Researchers reviewed the medical records of more than 17,600 male patients aged 65 and above who had diabetes, hypertension, or hyperlipidaemia and were seen at its clinics between 2017 and 2018. The findings show that while only about 2 per cent of these patients were found to have osteoporosis, treatment rates remain strikingly low.

According to the survey, only one in four men diagnosed with osteoporosis received treatment, meaning that roughly 20 per cent of older men with the condition are getting the care they need.

Researchers noted that although osteoporosis is commonly associated with women, men face similar risks. However, they are often missed during diagnosis, which leads to inadequate treatment. They added that when men experience complications linked to osteoporosis, the resulting morbidity and mortality rates can be even more severe. This has prompted the team to call for greater awareness among men about their bone health.

The study also found that certain factors increased the likelihood of osteoporosis in men, such as older age, dementia, depression, and the use of five or more medications simultaneously.

Interestingly, many men believe they are not at risk of osteoporosis and therefore do not undergo screening, contributing to the low detection rate.

While the team tests various tools aimed at improving patient awareness of osteoporosis and available treatments, they also emphasised that small lifestyle changes, such as quitting smoking, cutting down on alcohol, and exercising regularly, can help slow the progression of the disease.

