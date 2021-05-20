Supermodel Naomi Campbell gives birth to first child at 50

- Advertisement -

New York — British supermodel Naomi Campbell made a surprise announcement on Instagram on Tuesday (May 18), sharing that she has given birth to a baby girl at the age of 50. “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” she wrote alongside a photograph of her hand cradling a tiny pair of infant feet.

“So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life,” she continued, adding that there were “no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

No additional information was given by the model.

Campbell spoke to the Evening Standard in 2017 about becoming a mother saying, “I think about having children all the time.”

- Advertisement -

But she added that “with the way science is, I think I can do it when I want.”

Fellow celebrities were quick to offer their congratulations.

“Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around,” wrote designer Marc Jacobs on Instagram.

“oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!” said actress Zoe Saldana.

YouTube, where Campbell has launched her own channel, also chimed in, said AFP in a report published by The Sun Daily .

“Such beautiful news, massive congratulations Naomi,” the video-sharing site said in its official Instagram account.

The jet-setting, barrier-breaking model still poses for magazine covers, in between charity and NGO work – particularly in Africa – and reality TV appearances.

In 2019, when asked about children by WSJ magazine, she replied: “Not yet – I’ll see what the universe brings me.”

Born on May 22, 1970 Naomi Elaine Campbell is a British model, actress and businesswoman. Discovered at the age of 15, she established herself among the most recognisable and in-demand models of the late 1980s and 1990s and continued her reign into the early 2000s.

Campbell was one of the six models of her generation declared supermodels by the fashion industry and the international press. In addition to her modelling career, Campbell has embarked on other ventures, including an R&B studio album and several acting appearances in film and television, such as the modelling-competition reality show The Face and its international offshoots. Campbell is also involved in charity work for various causes./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg