Study reveals “Woke” attitude leads to mental issues, conservatives agree 

March 18, 2024
In a groundbreaking turn of events, recent research is challenging long-held conservative beliefs regarding the mental health implications of having a “woke” attitude. Contrary to conservative assertions, emerging findings suggest a nuanced relationship between adopting socially progressive beliefs and mental well-being. 

A novel psychological assessment has emerged to gauge attitudes toward critical social justice, shedding light on its implications. Recent research conducted in Finland indicates a correlation between stronger endorsement of these “woke” beliefs and heightened instances of anxiety and depression, as reported in the Scandinavian Journal of Psychology. 

However, the rise of critical social justice, characterized by its focus on systemic inequalities across various identity groups, has stirred debates in academia and politics. Despite this, empirical data on its prevalence and effects have been lacking. 

Moreover, the study, led by Oskari Lahtinen from the University of Turku, aims to fill this gap by developing a reliable tool for assessing critical social justice attitudes and exploring their impact.

Conservatives cheering with new study saying “woke” attitude leads to mental issues 

Furthermore, conservative pages on X state that being “woke” will obviously lead to depression. Some believe that there is no study needed to prove this to be something factual. Typically, on social media we would typically see some ultra liberal individuals getting themselves into a mess. 

Following that, X users state that if someone engulfs themselves in an ideology and would constantly think about it daily, it could have a negative affect on their mental health. Conservatives say that some of these ultra-liberals are stuck in a thought bubble. This thought bubble would then make them think anything outside of it is vehemently wrong, when it’s not. 

Trump’s cryptic remarks on JFK assassination raise eyebrows

