Stories you might’ve missed, Apr 18

“It’s sad times if citizens need to be told to be kind to others” — Netizens voice out on the rise of abuse of public workers

In reaction to a recent article on public workers facing more physical and verbal abuse, one netizen noted, “It’s sad times if citizens need to be told to be kind to others.”

Commenters by and large expressed sympathy for public workers who have been treated unkindly, with many noting that today’s high-stress environment may cause people to be less patient than usual. However, a number of netizens also noted that some public workers need to improve their performance.

The succession for PAP leadership is like a reality TV show with twists & turns and question marks

The mystery of who is going to be the next leader of the Peoples’ Action Party (PAP) has finally been revealed. In this long and drawn-out saga which had left some questioning the supposedly thought-out succession planning in our nation-state, the Minister for Finance, Lawerence Wong has emerged victorious. Yet, there are still further questions. Despite naming a successor, current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, still does not seem ready to hand over the reins, saying that the timeline of succession for the country’s leadership has yet to be determined. Read more here.

Best 1-For-1 Buffet Deals & Food Deals in Singapore For Every Budget In April 2022

With the easing of Covid-19 measures and bigger group sizes, you can now celebrate with your friends and family with a buffet feast this April.

Here are another ten mouthwatering 1-for-1 buffet deals we found readily available this month. Ranging from pricey, yet cost-saving restaurant meals to an absolute buffet steal, everyone (including you!) is bound to find something that meets your cravings. Scroll to read more!

VIDEO: Singaporean motorist alleges extortion by the Malaysian police

A Singaporean motorist claims he was extorted by a police patrol vehicle crew, and a video of the driver standing outside a patrol car is accessible on the internet.

According to the motorist, the patrol vehicle crew said he required a valid driver’s licence to drive in Malaysia and that he was speeding. A 24-second video of a Malaysian cop reportedly extorting a bribe from a Singaporean has sparked an investigation, says the local media.

Huge crowds & long queues at JB customs spilt over the streets & triple-boosted, folding in on itself twice

Images of snaking queues are once again circulating online, this time from Johor Bahru, as people return to Singapore after the long weekend.

Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers Facebook group member Wei Ern posted a photo of the situation in JB on Sunday (April 17), showing queues had spilt over the street leading to the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex.

