Stefanos Tsitsipas reunites with father as coach after split with Goran Ivanisevic

INTERNATIONAL: 26-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas recently announced that he rekindled his coaching partnership with his father, Apostolos, once again. This happened just a few days after he ended his two-month coaching partnership with 2001 Wimbledon champion, Goran Ivanisevic.

On his Instagram story, the athlete expressed: “Some journeys have a way of circling back to where they began… After some time apart, I’ve reunited with the person who first believed in me — my father.”

He added: I’m grateful to share the court and the road ahead with him once again. We’ve been through every chapter of this journey together, and this next one feels right… Sometimes, coming home is the boldest step forward.”



Tsitsipas’s relationship with his father

Back in 2023, Stefanos had conflicts in his relationship with his father, and he onboarded Mark Philippoussis, formerly ranked 8th in the world, on his team as his coach. Tsitsipas ended their partnership and went back to working with his father only after two months of working together.

It was known that the athlete had his father as his main coach for the majority of his tennis career, especially when he became a two-time major finalist. However, despite this, he once again announced that he was ending his coaching relationship with his father in August 2024.

Stefanos started collaborating with Ivanisevic in May 2025, after he won just two matches in his last Grand Slam tournaments. Unfortunately, this partnership ended early as well.

In an interview, Tsitsipas admitted that he and his father found an efficient way of communicating with one another. He stated: “We have found a new line of communication and a way to talk to each other, so that such things don’t happen again and such tensions don’t arise again… I love my father with all my heart, and what he has done in recent years is truly exciting. He has helped me in my difficult moments, in my most successful and good moments; my family has always been there. I don’t want to be separated from them.”



“Tensions may arise again, in the sense that I may feel burdened again, but the relationship I have with my father I will not find anywhere else,” he added.

Tsitsipas’s fall out with Ivanisevic

Goran Ivanisevic was expected to help Stefanos Tsitsipas improve his rankings; however, it was evident that the athlete continued to struggle, especially in Grand Slam tournaments. With this, his ranking has dropped to No. 30.

Furthermore, Tsitsipas was eliminated by Italian player Matteo Gigante at this year’s French Open. At Wimbledon, he was behind by two sets against Valentin Royer before he chose to withdraw due to a back injury.

Goran harshly criticised the Greek player in a public interview after his exit at Wimbledon and stated: “It’s simple and it’s not simple… I’ve talked to him a lot of times. If he solves some things outside of tennis, then he has a chance and he’ll return to where he belongs, because he’s too good a player to be out of the top 10.”

“He wants to, but he doesn’t do anything. All ‘I want, I want,’ but I don’t see that progress. I was shocked. I have never seen a more unprepared player in my life. With this knee, I am three times more fit than him. This is really bad,” Goran added.

These comments from Goran reportedly caused tension between him and the athlete, which led to their separation.

On social media, netizens reacted to this fallout. One netizen commented: “I think a coach must tell the truth to his player, but there’s no need to make it public. I’m really disappointed with this unfortunate matter. Stef deserves better.”

Another one remarked: “Stef, take your time… I hope you find the right people to help you in this difficult stage of your personal and professional life… You will find help and solutions.. then you will be able to come back I hope.. because you are an exceptional tennis player.. you have an incredible talent… and you are also an incredible person… your photos and your texts are magnificent.. beautiful person that you are.. don’t let anyone make you believe otherwise.”