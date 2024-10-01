Entertainment

Squid Game season 2 teaser: Gong Yoo makes a killer comeback to lure players back into the deadly game; watch if you dare!

ByLydia Koh

October 1, 2024

KOREA: As reported by PINKVILLA, in the new teaser for Squid Game Season 2, Gong Yoo reprises his role as the salesman tasked with recruiting new participants eager for financial relief.

This teaser highlights his character’s return, who first appeared in Season 1 when he recruited Seong Gi Hun (played by Lee Jung Jae) through a game of Ddakji and offered him a mysterious card.

The salesman recognized Gi Hun’s desperation and used it to lure him into the deadly game. By the end of Season 1, Gi Hun spots the salesman again, who continues targeting those needing money.

The first season of Squid Game introduced viewers to a brutal competition where players risked their lives for a massive cash prize.

Gi Hun, still grappling with his financial struggles, will return as the central character in Season 2, following the unexpected decisions he made at the end of Season 1.

New trailer for season 2

Netflix released a new trailer for Season 2 of “You’re Invited” on Oct 1st. Hwang Dong Hyuk directed the trailer. It opens with Gong Yoo’s character enjoying a serene mountain view before donning a sharp suit and collecting Ddakji pieces, an invitation, and cash from a safe.

See also  Fann Wong and Jeanette Aw to host variety baking show Crème De La Crème 2

He then heads to the subway, where the game first began, and approaches a potential new player, asking, “Sir, would you like to play a game with me?” The trailer ends with the well-known phrase “Get back in the game” and the show’s iconic music.

New players and dangerous challenges

Season 2 will follow Gi Hun as he returns to the competition, facing new players and dangerous challenges for a prize of 45.6 billion KRW (approximately 34 million USD).

Returning cast members include Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, and Gong Yoo, alongside new faces like Im Si Wan and Kang Ha Neul. On Dec 26, the new season is scheduled to debut.

Over at the YouTube video teaser, a netizen commented, “gong yoo inviting us to the next round of squid game is the most gong yoo thing to do.”

According to another netizen, “Would’ve been funnier if he included slapping in his routine.” Yet another one commented, “Can’t wait to watch season 2!! I wonder if we’ll see more of Gong Yoo’s character this time.”

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Crime drama “Gangnam B-Side” posters feature Ji Chang Wook, Jo Woo Jin, Ha Yun Kyung, and BIBI bringing intriguing motives to the table

October 2, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

‘Brewing Love’ teaser: Lee Jong Won and Kim Sejeong brew up a magical connection over beer

October 2, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Coldplay concert tickets “sold out in seconds”  and then resold for up to $10K per ticket, sparking outrage in India

September 30, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Home News

Rehab centres see rise in alcohol addiction cases, with younger clients seeking help

October 3, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Singaporeans expect China’s influence in Asia to surpass the United States: IPS Survey

October 3, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Cost of living squeeze has led to wedding budgets declining by up to 20%

October 3, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Property

Investors target Singapore’s industrial and retail sectors as home sales hit 16-year low, analysts say

October 3, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.