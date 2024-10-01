KOREA: As reported by PINKVILLA, in the new teaser for Squid Game Season 2, Gong Yoo reprises his role as the salesman tasked with recruiting new participants eager for financial relief.

This teaser highlights his character’s return, who first appeared in Season 1 when he recruited Seong Gi Hun (played by Lee Jung Jae) through a game of Ddakji and offered him a mysterious card.

The salesman recognized Gi Hun’s desperation and used it to lure him into the deadly game. By the end of Season 1, Gi Hun spots the salesman again, who continues targeting those needing money.

The first season of Squid Game introduced viewers to a brutal competition where players risked their lives for a massive cash prize.

Gi Hun, still grappling with his financial struggles, will return as the central character in Season 2, following the unexpected decisions he made at the end of Season 1.

New trailer for season 2

Netflix released a new trailer for Season 2 of “You’re Invited” on Oct 1st. Hwang Dong Hyuk directed the trailer. It opens with Gong Yoo’s character enjoying a serene mountain view before donning a sharp suit and collecting Ddakji pieces, an invitation, and cash from a safe.

He then heads to the subway, where the game first began, and approaches a potential new player, asking, “Sir, would you like to play a game with me?” The trailer ends with the well-known phrase “Get back in the game” and the show’s iconic music.

New players and dangerous challenges

Season 2 will follow Gi Hun as he returns to the competition, facing new players and dangerous challenges for a prize of 45.6 billion KRW (approximately 34 million USD).

Returning cast members include Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, and Gong Yoo, alongside new faces like Im Si Wan and Kang Ha Neul. On Dec 26, the new season is scheduled to debut.

Over at the YouTube video teaser, a netizen commented, “gong yoo inviting us to the next round of squid game is the most gong yoo thing to do.”

According to another netizen, “Would’ve been funnier if he included slapping in his routine.” Yet another one commented, “Can’t wait to watch season 2!! I wonder if we’ll see more of Gong Yoo’s character this time.”