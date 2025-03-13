SINGAPORE: Birthday wishes and messages of gratitude are pouring forth on social media as veteran opposition politician Chiam See Tong rang in his grand 90th birthday on Wednesday (12 March).

In a heartfelt note, the Singapore People’s Party (SPP) promised to “work hard to win the hearts of Potong Pasir and Bishan-Toa Payoh residents” and vowed to extend the legacy of its former chairman. The party added, “Have a blessed birthday and stay healthy for more years ahead.”

Mr Chiam’s wife, Lina Chiam, also took to Facebook to honour his milestone birthday. She praised his “unwavering dedication” to public service, recalling his 27 years in Parliament and his commitment to shaping future generations through politics and sports. Wishing him “many years of joy and fulfilment,” Mrs Chiam wrote:

“On this special day, Chiam See Tong celebrates an incredible milestone of a remarkable 90 years of life, inspiring the nation with his unwavering dedication with purpose as a public servant of Singapore.

“From 27 years in Parliament to aiding future generations fuel their passion through politics and sports, his indomitable spirit and aptitude of generosity shines through in everything he does. We wish Chiam See Tong a healthy and blessed birthday with many years of joy and fulfillment in the years to come.”

A Veritable Opposition Giant

Born in 1935, Mr Chiam has been a defining figure in Singapore’s opposition politics, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s political landscape. He holds the distinction of being Singapore’s second-longest-serving opposition Member of Parliament (MP), following the Workers’ Party’s Mr Low Thia Khiang.

Mr Chiam’s political journey began in 1976 when he contested as an independent candidate in the Cairnhill constituency. Although unsuccessful, he remained undeterred and continued to challenge the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP). In 1979, he ran in the Potong Pasir by-election, securing 33% of the vote against the PAP’s Howe Yoon Chong.

His perseverance paid off in 1984 when he won Potong Pasir, becoming Singapore’s second elected opposition MP after the late Mr J.B. Jeyaretnam. From 22 December 1984 to 19 April 2011, Mr Chiam served as the MP for Potong Pasir, known for his tenacity in championing issues that were often overlooked in Parliament.

At times, he was the sole opposition voice in Parliament, facing an overwhelming PAP majority. Yet, he remained steadfast in his beliefs, advocating for policies that benefited Singaporeans.

A lone Voice in Parliament

Mr Chiam founded the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) in 1980, later moving to the SPP before leading the formation of the Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA) in 2001. He chaired the SDA for a decade until 2011.

Throughout his political career, he was regarded as the de facto leader of the opposition. Despite facing political and legal challenges, he earned respect across the political spectrum for his steadfastness and decorum.

In the 2011 General Election, Mr Chiam left Potong Pasir to contest in Bishan–Toa Payoh GRC under the SPP banner. His wife, Lina Chiam, stepped in to contest Potong Pasir, losing by a narrow margin of 144 votes. She later served as a Non-Constituency MP until 2015.

Mr Chiam retired from politics in 2015 due to health reasons, having suffered a mild stroke in 2008. Despite stepping back from public life, his legacy remains deeply rooted in Singapore’s opposition movement.

Celebrating a Lifetime of Service

Tributes to Mr Chiam continue to flood social media, with many recognising his contributions to Singaporean politics and his dedication to public service. Supporters have hailed him as a symbol of resilience and integrity in an often-challenging political landscape.

As Singaporeans celebrate his 90th birthday, Mr Chiam’s enduring influence serves as a reminder of his decades-long fight for political plurality and representation. His legacy continues to inspire new generations of Singaporeans to engage with the nation’s political future.

Happy 90th birthday, Mr Chiam.