Sports

Sportradar says Asia continues to be a central region for concerns regarding match-fixing

ByAiah Bathan

March 10, 2025

ASIA: A recent report from the Sportradar Integrity Services has shown a considerable decrease in match-fixing incidents across global sports in 2024, yet Asia continues to be a central area of concern for such issues.  

The Integrity in Action: 2024 Global Analysis & Trends report reveals a considerable reduction in the number of suspicious match detections worldwide; however, it paints a mixed picture of the sports landscape in Asia. 

Report results

In 2024, Sportradar tracked more than 850,000 matches across 70 sports, uncovering 1,108 suspicious matches that marked a 17% decline from the previous year. 

Regionally, Europe reported the most suspicious matches with 439, followed by Asia with 310, and South America with 245. 

While Europe, usually the hardest-hit region, saw a big drop of 229 matches, Asia experienced a different trend. Sportradar found that Asia is still a key area for match-fixing issues, with an increase of eight cases compared to last year. 

The rise is different from the global 17% drop in suspicious match activity, showing the unique challenges that Asia faces in fighting sports corruption. 

Most affected sports

Soccer (or football) continues to be the most affected sport, making up 65% of all suspicious matches worldwide. Basketball comes second most impacted by match-fixing. 

Moreover, in Asia, these two sports remained the top targets for suspicious activity, reflecting their popularity as betting options on the continent. 

See also  Homosexuals are not welcome to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar because gays are “damaged in the mind”?

Throughout the year, Sportradar teamed up with important partners in Asia, like the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), to help keep events like the AFC Asian Cup 2023 fair. They offered services like real-time monitoring of betting markets and intelligence analysis to prevent manipulation.

In a notable case, Sportradar helped the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) in the Philippines, resulting in lifetime bans for 47 players and team officials involved in match-fixing. 

Sports such as table tennis and eSports also saw significant reductions in suspicious activity. 

Other results from the report

There is still a gender gap in match-fixing, with far more suspicious matches found in men’s events (1,057) compared to women’s events (51). 

Despite the global decrease in suspicious matches, Andreas Krannich, Executive Vice President at Sportradar, emphasized the need to remain watchful. He stated: “The reduction in suspicious matches gives us reason to be optimistic, but it also underscores the need for ongoing vigilance and innovation, as the number remains significant.” 

Overall, Asia’s continued presence in global statistics shows the need for more strategies specific to the region and better cooperation between sports groups, betting operators, and law enforcement as match-fixing networks evolve. 

ByAiah Bathan

Related Post

Sports

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway secures third European indoor double gold by winning the 3,000-m event

March 10, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

Norway’s ski jumping team athletes confess to cheating at the World Ski Championships

March 10, 2025 Aiah Bathan
Sports

Iga Swiatek says she’s “not threatened” as she advances to the last 16 at Indian Wells

March 10, 2025 Aiah Bathan

You missed

Personal Finance

Why Singaporeans are drooling over Malaysia’s insane “gold mine” EPF returns—SG financial expert explains

March 10, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Lifestyle Malaysia

A mother’s unwavering love: Single mum of eight fights for her children’s future

March 10, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Lifestyle Malaysia

Finding joy in simplicity—A security guard’s Iftar moment melts hearts

March 10, 2025 Merzsam Singkee
Lifestyle

‘How to get over Sunday scaries?’ — SG worker says he ‘tears up’ every week having to ‘mentally prepare for Monday blues’

March 10, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.