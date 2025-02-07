SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man sought advice on Reddit on how to go about returning to school in his mid-30s. Posting on the r/askSingapore subreddit, he shared that almost three years ago, he decided to step away from his career to become a stay-at-home dad, a role he’s found incredibly fulfilling.

“Figured out I loved being a dad and caregiver, even to the point I would be fulfilled being a stay home dad for the rest of my kids childhood years. [We have a] second kid on the way,” he said.

However, his wife suggested that he consider returning to school to expand his network and complete the university studies he had never had the chance to pursue.

“Our financial situation is comfy, Nothing extravagant, we live within our means while saving for our kids futures,” he wrote.

“I guess any advice on things like grants, mid career change programs, scholarships, general direction or routes to look at would be very helpful! Will be happy to hear the experience of someone who has been thru similar.”

“You can consider SUSS part-time degree”

In the discussion thread, many praised the man for prioritizing his family over his career. One user said, “I don’t have any advice, just want to say kudos to you. My first kid was born when I was 35. I stopped working and became a stay home husband.”

Another commented, “As a DINK, I just wanna wish you all the best. Couples with kids like you will always have my highest respect. It takes a village to raise a child and I hope you’ll get the advice you need.”

Others suggested that he consider pursuing a part-time degree to balance his studies with his family responsibilities.

One user wrote, “You can consider SUSS part-time degree. Depending on the course, it could be ftf lessons or zoom classes. Timing is from 7-10pm. Attendance is not compulsory but sometimes they include 10% of the marks as class participation.”

Another shared, “My mum (50s) did her degree PT in SUSS, skillsfuture. It was very affordable she didn’t need to pay much.”

