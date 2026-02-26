SPF: 1,531 molestation cases recorded in 2025, up 7.3% as physical crime cases rise 4.4% to 20,857

SINGAPORE: Outrage of modesty and dormitory theft flagged as key concerns, even as shoplifting and voyeurism fall. Singapore saw more molestation cases last year, even as some other physical crimes eased.

According to statistics released on Feb 24 by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), 1,531 cases of outrage of modesty were recorded in 2025. That is a 7.3 per cent rise from 1,427 cases in 2024. Overall, physical crime also rose 4.4 per cent. There were 20,857 cases in 2025, up from 19,969 the year before. SPF identified molestation and theft in a dwelling as the main crimes of concern. Shop theft and voyeurism, however, showed improvement.

More than half of molestation cases involved suspects known to the victims. This points to a pattern that is less about strangers in the dark and more about trust broken in familiar spaces. Homes were the most common location, with 372 cases. Public transport accounted for 164 cases, while 115 occurred at public entertainment outlets.

SPF said it is working with transport operators and partners to increase patrols and step up crime advisories. The police urged the public to stay alert in crowded areas and report incidents quickly. Early reports can help stop offenders and provide key witness accounts. If a suspect runs off, bystanders should note key details and the direction of travel.

Theft in dwellings dipped slightly, from 1,514 cases in 2024 to 1,500 in 2025. It made up about 7.2 per cent of physical crime. Still, police flagged a sharp rise in the number of worker dormitories. Cases there jumped 57.4 per cent to 85, from 54 in 2024.

Most dormitory thefts involved roommates taking personal items while victims were asleep or distracted. SPF said it will continue outreach and education efforts in dorms. Many other thefts happened in unsecured or unattended premises.

Shop theft fell 3 per cent, from 4,237 cases to 4,109. Even so, it remains a major category, making up almost one-fifth of all physical crime. Youth involvement in such cases remains a concern. Most cases involved small sums. More than half of the losses were under S$50. Common items included food, drinks, personal care goods, alcohol, clothes and accessories.

SPF linked the decline to its Shop Theft Awareness for Retailers (STAR) programme. Under this scheme, officers work with stores to assess risk points and tighten controls. As of Dec 31, more than 1,100 outlets have signed up, including major chains such as NTUC FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Watsons, Sephora, Popular, Challenger and Mustafa Centre. Watsons is also exploring artificial intelligence tools to flag suspicious behaviour in stores.

Voyeurism cases, including upskirt offences, dropped 6.4 per cent to 486 cases from

519 in 2024. They made up 2.3 per cent of physical crime. Homes, shopping malls and public transport were common locations for these crimes. At residential premises, most offenders were also known to victims, such as current or former partners, friends or household members.

SPF said the fall reflects joint efforts with community partners. The Restroom Association of Singapore (RAS) has rolled out safety guidelines for public toilets, including CCTV at entrances, full-height partitions and better lighting.

The reported numbers show some crimes are easing, likely helped by targeted outreach and tech tools. Others, especially those involving people who know each other, are rising.

Senior Assistant Commissioner Leon Chan, director of the operations department, said in the report that crime remains under control. He expressed confidence that, with public support, Singapore can keep its crime rates low and maintain its standing as one of the safest cities in the world.