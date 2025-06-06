Spanish golfer who peed himself in Rae’s Creek during the Masters is now playing for LIV Golf

- Advertisement -

Spanish golfer Jose Luis Ballester is now joining the LIV Golf and will play under the Fireballs team, led by fellow Spaniard Sergio Garcia. Undoubtedly, the athlete has an impressive background in the sport, having won at both the U.S. Amateur and European Amateur. However, he is recently well-known as the man who relieved himself in Rae’s Creek at the 2025 Masters.

What exactly made the headlines?

At the 2025 Masters, Ballester faced an unexpected situation on the famous par-5 13th hole. The athlete was playing against World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Justin Thomas during the first round, and he felt the urgent need to pee. He chose to do so in Rae’s Creek at the Augusta National.

Ballester then believed he was out of public sight, despite a large crowd watching from around his surroundings. When asked about the incident after the game, he downplayed the fact, saying it was not a big deal.

He expressed back then: “Didn’t really know where to go, and since JT had an issue on the green, I’m like, I’m just going to sneak here in the river, and probably people would not see me that much, and then they clapped for me.”

Regardless of the incident, LIV Golf signing Ballester is a major step for the Saudi-backed circuit. He has been known as one of the top amateurs in the world for some time now, and it shows that he has the potential to become a professional sooner or later.

In a social media post shared by the Fireballs GC, it stated: “Josele Ballester is a Fireball ⛳️.”

Netizens shared their support in the comments section and remarked: “What a signing 🔥,” “Good luck Josele 🙌,” “Congrats, you will do great and have a great team around you 🔥,” “Congratulations!! Well deserved!” and “Well earned. After all these years of hard work and sacrifice, you deserve every penny. You’re the best 🔥.”

In another social media post, the team shared a photo of Ballester and Garcia with a caption: “From mentee to teammate. 🫶”

More netizens commented on the post and said: “Love to see it!! 🔥🙌,” “That’s really cool. Best of luck,” Good luck in your new stage. A privilege to have watched you grow as a person and as an athlete (translated)”, and “Yeah Josele!! How great you are! Seeing you in the uniform and at that age, what memories that photo brings back. Always great!! (translated).”