// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, December 31, 2025
25.9 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Pexel (for illustration purposes only)
Lifestyle
1 min.Read

South Korea’s ‘poverty challenge’ draws backlash for mocking real hardship

JARA CARBALLO
By JARA CARBALLO

SOUTH KOREA: A social media trend spreading across South Korea has struck a nerve, leaving many people feeling hurt, angry and unheard.

Called the “poverty challenge,” the trend shows users presenting lives of obvious comfort — luxury cars, designer items and first-class flights — while jokingly describing themselves as poor. Captions like “this unbearable poverty” or “my exhausting life of being broke” are meant to be ironic, but for many viewers, they land as deeply insensitive.

Some of the most shared posts show instant noodles eaten in first-class airline seats, labelled as “extreme poverty,” or a Dior baby stroller costing about 15 million won ($11,000), blamed for pushing a family into “bankruptcy.” Others feature glossy photos taken from the driver’s seat of sports cars, expensive watches in full view, with captions complaining about not having money for gas.

A few posts go even further, showing large living rooms filled with pricey artwork, paired with lines like, “All I have are a few paintings and a dog.” What some intended as humour has felt, to many, like a slap in the face.

See also  Sean Penn marries 28 year old Leila George

The response online has been overwhelmingly critical. People have asked why poverty — something millions struggle with every day — is being turned into a joke. Some said that simply showing off wealth would be easier to scroll past than pretending privilege is suffering.

Others pointed out how far removed the trend seems from real life. For families worrying about rent, skipping meals, or delaying medical care, the posts feel less like satire and more like ridicule. “This isn’t funny,” one commenter wrote. “It’s mockery.”

The backlash has also revived interest in Stolen Poverty, a 1975 short story by author Park Wan-suh, which explores how the wealthy borrow the idea of poverty as a style or story while never having to live with its consequences. The comparison has resonated online, especially as many people behind the trend appear to be well-paid professionals, including doctors and lawyers.

Critics say the “poverty challenge” strips real hardship of its human weight, turning struggle into entertainment. For those who know what it means to choose between food, housing or healthcare, the trend doesn’t feel ironic at all — it feels like being laughed at.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Asia

Black Mirror shattered: Thai authorities claim major blow to transnational drug syndicate

BANGKOK: Thai authorities have dismantled a major transnational narcotics...
International

China’s EV export shipments soar as Asia and Europe snap up Chinese electric cars

China’s electric vehicle (EV) makers are quickly becoming a...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Jobseeker raises concerns after being told salary would be split between two companies, asks, ‘How common is this?’

SINGAPORE: A jobseeker’s Reddit post describing a “suspicious” job...

China’s BYD on track to become the world’s top EV seller in 2025, overtaking Tesla

NEW YORK: China’s BYD is on track to become...

Singapore to seize more assets tied to Cambodia’s Prince Group and its founder Chen Zhi

SINGAPORE: Singapore authorities may seize more assets linked to...

Hooters to exit Singapore as Clarke Quay outlet set to close on Jan 31 after 30 years

SINGAPORE: Hooters will be closing its Clarke Quay outlet...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //