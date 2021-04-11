Sophie Turner listens to Taylor Swift’s songs about Joe Jonas, and fans absolutely love it

- Advertisement -

Taylor Swift has decided to re-release her early music in order to control the rights since her first six albums were sold by Scooter Braun in 2019. She started with her newly recorded version of 2008’s Fearless where her fans began listening to this week. It is known that the album featured some heartbroken songs about her split with Joe Jonas. Interestingly, Jonas’ wife, Sophie Turner is enjoying the said music and Swift is in full support.

The year 2008 was a long time ago. Nowadays, Swift does not harbour any bitter feelings towards Joe Jonas who was said to have broken up with Swift over the phone in “like 27 seconds” when she was 18 and he was 19. It appears that the singer is also pals with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, as reported by Cinema Blend. Back then, their split inspired some good music including “Forever & Always,” and fans believe Jonas is also the subject of a song she added to the album “from the vault” called “Mr. Perfectly Fine.”

Swift is great at leaving Easter Eggs in her music and in the new song, she leaves a couple of clues that connect “Forever & Always” to “Mr. Perfectly Fine.” Turner posted the song on her Instagram story saying “it is not NOT a bop.” This is what Swift responded:

Swift reposted Turner playing “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and commented “forever bending a knee of the Queen of the North.”

She said “forever” again, but this time, it’s about Joe Jonas’ wife. Swift is a huge Game of Thrones fan, and this small exchange has Swifties through the roof thinking about how the tables have turned in the past thirteen years since the song was first released:

sophie turner really said swiftie first and wife to joe jonas second — niall horan (@exilenarry) April 7, 2021

After the sweet exchange happened between Joe Jonas’ famous ex and his wife, fans are imagining Turner blasting Swift’s song about him in their home with some hilarious imagery to what it might feel like for the Jonas brother:

. Sophie Turner playing

Joe Jonas songs his ex wrote

about him pic.twitter.com/SqGqVPExDi — myla (@haylorevolution) April 7, 2021

It would be like having your lover keeping the diaries their ex from their teenage years wrote about them years later. Also, the lyrics are savage! Swift spoke about how the subject of the song “never told me why” or “never had to see my cry,” which perhaps feels pointed to that short phone call she infamously put him on blast for the breakup while guest-starring on The Ellen Show in 2008.

In 2019, Swift returned to the show and she and Jonas “laugh about it” now, and he responded by saying “We’re all friends and it’s all good.” The lack of drama between Swift and Jonas isn’t stopping fans from having some more fun about the Sophie Turner moment:

Taylor Swift Joe Jonas

& Sophie Turner pic.twitter.com/vTXSTXLMRM — Mágoa 💛💛 | Mentally unstable era (@Magoa2AM) April 7, 2021

The Fearless singer seemed to get candid about growing out her teen days with Joe Jonas during her Disney+ film folklore: the long pond studio sessions, where she shared about writing an upbeat song “invisible string” when she was thinking how great life was after sending a baby gift to one of her exes. Most believe that the gift was for the Jonas’s who were expecting their baby at the time the song was written.

Swift is now happily dating Joe Alwyn, along with Joe and Sophie being couple goals. So no hard feelings these days, but let’s have fun with one more funny fan tweet:

Joe Jonas waking up to Sophie Turner listening to #MrPerfectlyFine (probably) pic.twitter.com/QRSVjBvY0R — stevie jo not nicks (@StevieWigles) April 7, 2021

Taylor Swift’s new version of Fearless is out now, and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner likely have their hands full with their eight-month-old child Willa between their own projects./TISGFollow us on Social Media

