Song Joong Ki was a ‘brat’ when he was a kid

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Vincenzo actor Song Joong Ki recently opened up about his childhood and shared some stories of how he used to be when he was a child.

The actor held an online fan meeting titled ‘Song Joong Ki, Live’ on May 7 and spent some time with his fans. TV personality Jaejae was the emcee for the event while Song Joong Ki got candid about various topics with a special guest appearance, as reported by Allkpop.

The actor took a look at his baby photos during the fan meeting event and was asked about the level of difficulty in child-rearing the baby Song Joong Ki. The actor drew attention when he responded, “The highest level.”

- Advertisement -

Song Joong Ki shared that most of his childhood photos show him having his hair tied. He explained, “This is what I heard from my parents but when you see my baby photos, my hair is tied up in most of them. I think my parents wanted a daughter as their second child so they tied it like that. I was told that I got angry when adults would say I was pretty.”

The actor also astonished his fans when he explained that he was a brat and broke the classroom fish tank three times within one year when he was in kindergarten. He explained, “I was in the apricot flower class but I was always at the azalea flower class because the girl I liked was there. I was uncontrollable.”

Born on September 19, 1985, Song Joong Ki is a South Korean actor. He rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and the variety show Running Man (2010–2011) as one of the original cast members. Since then, he has played a diverse spectrum of roles in the television series The Innocent Man (2012), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Arthdal Chronicles (2019) and Vincenzo (2021), as well as the box office hits A Werewolf Boy (2012) and The Battleship Island (2017)—both on the list of highest-grossing films in South Korea./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg