Song Joong Ki was a ‘brat’ when he was a kid

Seoul — Vincenzo actor Song Joong Ki recently opened up about his childhood and shared some stories of how he used to be when he was a child.
The actor held an online fan meeting titled ‘Song Joong Ki, Live’ on May 7 and spent some time with his fans. TV personality Jaejae was the emcee for the event while Song Joong Ki got candid about various topics with a special guest appearance, as reported by Allkpop.
The actor took a look at his baby photos during the fan meeting event and was asked about the level of difficulty in child-rearing the baby Song Joong Ki. The actor drew attention when he responded, “The highest level.”
Song Joong Ki shared that most of his childhood photos show him having his hair tied. He explained, “This is what I heard from my parents but when you see my baby photos, my hair is tied up in most of them. I think my parents wanted a daughter as their second child so they tied it like that. I was told that I got angry when adults would say I was pretty.”
The actor also astonished his fans when he explained that he was a brat and broke the classroom fish tank three times within one year when he was in kindergarten. He explained, “I was in the apricot flower class but I was always at the azalea flower class because the girl I liked was there. I was uncontrollable.”
Born on September 19, 1985, Song Joong Ki is a South Korean actor. He rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and the variety show Running Man (2010–2011) as one of the original cast members. Since then, he has played a diverse spectrum of roles in the television series The Innocent Man (2012), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Arthdal Chronicles (2019) and Vincenzo (2021), as well as the box office hits A Werewolf Boy (2012) and The Battleship Island (2017)—both on the list of highest-grossing films in South Korea./TISGFollow us on Social Media
Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg