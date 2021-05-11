Song Joong Ki gifts JaeJae a pair of Airpods Max

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki has presented JaeJae with a thoughtful gift. Song Joong Ki held an online fan meeting to interact with his fans on May 7. It was his first fan meeting in three years and he asked MMTG host JaeJae to serve as the emcee for the virtual event. After the event, JaeJae took to Instagram to share that Song Joong Ki had given her a pair of Airpods Max. JaeJae shared two photos that featured her, Song Joong Ki and his Vincenzo co-star Kim Sung Cheol, reported Soompi.

JaeJae expressed her gratitude by writing, “I just met Vincenzo Cassano and Minsung [Song Joong Ki’s and Kim Sung Cheol’s characters in ‘Vincenzo’]. Since it was his first fan meeting in three years, it must have been an incredibly precious moment for him, and I’m so grateful to actor Song Joong Ki for requesting me to be the MC.”

She went on to share, “Also, I’m a little bit excited right now about the gift that he ever so nonchalantly presented to me, saying he bought it while buying his own. I’m feeling the music right now. Today, I’m going to go with actor Joong Ki’s recommendation and listen to the ‘Vincenzo’ OST as I fall asleep. See you next time.”

Fans noted that Song Joong Ki thoughtfully chose pink Airpods Max for JaeJae, seemingly to match her signature red hair colour.

Born on September 19, 1985, Song Joong Ki is a South Korean actor. He rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and the variety show Running Man (2010–2011) as one of the original cast members. Since then, he has played a diverse spectrum of roles in the television series The Innocent Man (2012), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Arthdal Chronicles (2019) and Vincenzo (2021), as well as the box office hits A Werewolf Boy (2012) and The Battleship Island (2017)—both on the list of highest-grossing films in South Korea.

Song was Gallup Korea's Actor of the Year in 2012 and 2017. He was first included in the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in 2013 taking the seventh spot, and subsequently ranking second in 2017, and seventh in 2018. The success of his works internationally established him as a top Hallyu star and one of the highest-paid actors in South Korea.

